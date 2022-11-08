The Last of Us Storyline Is One of the Best Hours of TV Ever, Says Murray Bartlett





The HBO Max serial adaptation of The Last of Us is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated shows of 2023. With a trailer for the series releasing in September, the excitement for the new series is only growing at as we approach the new year. After finally getting a release date earlier this week, fans are counting the days until we can see Joel and Ellie on our TV screens. Recently, Collider’s Christina Radish received an update on what we can expect from the series adaptation when she sat down with actor Murray Bartlett to talk Welcome to Chippendales.

The Last of Us is a third-person apocalypse survival game for Playstation from Naughty Dog and Sony. The HBO series adaptation will star Pedro Pascal as Joel, a former highwayman hired to bring Bella Ramsey’s Ellie to the Quarantine Zone. Ellie is believed to hold the cure for the zombie-like outbreak that led to the apocalypse after discovering that she is immune to the Cordyceps infection that causes the transformation.

Bartlett, who is set to play Frank on the show, revealed that although he’s “not a gamer”, he thinks “gamers will enjoy the show for many years to come”. [same] reasons” they love the game series. In the game, Bartlett’s character Frank and his partner Bill are responsible for fortifying a local town that protagonists Joel and Ellie pass through on their journey. Nick Offerman is set to play Bill on the show, though it remains to be seen how well Bill and Frank’s story will line up with the games’ canon.

Although he didn’t play The Last of Us, Bartlett’s research prior to the series instilled a deep love for the characters and the story. He told Collider:

“As far as I can tell, in my research, because I’ve dug deep into what the game is, it’s incredibly cinematic. The characters are really fantastic. It’s an amazing, complicated story with themes that are really It’s an incredible creation. They’ve really beautifully adapted all of those elements into this show. It’s an incredible team. Part of the team created Chernobyl, which is another incredible piece of television. There’s an incredible cast. They put a lot of love and resources behind it. I think it’s going to be a fantastic show.

During their conversation, Bartlett continued to praise the show on all levels, but especially for the show’s writing, saying:

“The scripts I had to work with, one script in particular is one of the best hours of television I’ve ever read. It’s beautiful. It’s beautifully written. It has these zombie creatures in it, but it’s tender and it’s human. I think it’s going to be really special. I haven’t seen anything about it yet, but I’m really proud of the work we’ve done and I think it could be really, really wonderful. It will be really wonderful.

Production details for The Last of Us HBO series adaptation

In addition to Pascal, Ramsey, Bartlett and Offerman, the additional cast includes Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, who reprises her role as Marlene from the games, Anna Torv, who is set to play Joel’s partner, Tess, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, who ‘ will bring Ellie’s friend Riley, Melanie Lynskey, and more to life. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voiced Ellie and Joel in the game, are also set to appear on the show, though their roles have yet to be revealed. The nine-episode first season was written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann – Druckmann also wrote and directed the original game.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15, 2023. You can watch the series trailer below.

