



The Royal Society has warned that the UK Foreign Ministry’s development agency (FCDO) scrutiny plan is preventing the best international scientists from heading to the UK.

The government’s Academic Technology Approval Scheme (Atas) was designed to prevent the export of potential military technology and was greatly expanded last year by national security crackdowns. However, long delays have prevented some from taking up prestigious positions for up to seven months, and growing frustration is that the matter is damaging Britain’s reputation abroad.

Professor Robin Grimes, foreign secretary of the Royal Society and former chief scientific adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it was acting as a deterrent. Great talent is not around. There are many opportunities in the modern international research structure. The United States, Canada, France, Germany, all these countries will try to attract the same talent as us. This is a huge national risk.

This plan applies to scientists in all regions except for some regions. EU and US scholars are exempt from research on sensitive topics considered to have potential military applications. In practice, this includes most engineering, computing, and materials sciences, as well as a lot of physics and biochemistry research.

Previously, only postgraduate students were required to apply, but last year the rule was expanded to include scholars holding skilled worker visas, including those already in the UK.

More than 60 academics, more than half from China, have left the UK after Atas confirmed security concerns and freedom to request information to universities last year.

The FCDO told the Guardian that most applications were processed within 30 days, but they did not provide details on average processing times or backlogs.

University leaders say some are facing unacceptable delays. The university is trying to be flexible to accommodate those who are delayed. But in some cases the time scale is so important that it can confuse people for months, said Vivienne Stern, CEO of Universities UK.

There are also concerns about the harsh and opaque nature of the process. Unlike visa applications through the Ministry of Home Affairs, there are no grounds for denial and virtually no objection process.

Professor Alasdair McDonald, who studies wind energy at the University of Edinburgh, recently recruited a PhD student who had to wait five months for approval. It’s like the machine learning technology responsible for Atas, with an algorithm that ignores all communications, waits between four and seven months and then randomly rejects a certain percentage of applicants for no apparent reason, he said.

It seems completely impossible to figure out anything about the decision-making process. It’s like a star chamber. He added that there is a question mark as to whether there are insufficient resources. Or are you trying to play a certain percentage of people?

The Guardian has heard stories of scientists frustrated by this process. An Indian physicist, who wishes to remain anonymous, has approved his latest application for Atas after waiting seven months. In the meantime, he has compiled a spreadsheet of 200 fellow applicants, some of whom have faced similar delays. I’ve been in touch with many young aspiring scientists, he said. They hold a grudge because they waited too long.

Another Indian scientist, who applied in early August, is still waiting for a position in Cambridge after obtaining a PhD from a top French institute, winning a prestigious international award and leaving Zurich.

Another Egyptian engineer worked at the University of Birmingham for five years and was unable to leave the country because his visa expired after four months of waiting for permission.

Grimes said the Interior Minister’s recent remarks on immigration, including proposals to crack down on graduate students, and the cost of a UK visa, by far the most expensive of all G7 countries, gave international scientists the perception that they were not welcome. To reassure the candidate, he had to say: “No, we really want you,” he said. It would help if the government made it clear that their desire to reduce immigration has nothing to do with the coming of science talent to the UK.

A government spokesperson said: We are committed to minimizing academic delays for applicants and most Atas applications are processed within 30 business days. However, we encourage students to apply early as waiting times can be longer during the busiest period.

