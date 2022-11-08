Find solutions for UK, EU and Northern Ireland Protocols | European Union News





The European Commission and UK leaders have agreed to work on a very real problem with a post-Brexit trade deal.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to work together to resolve the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Sunax Secretariat.

Discussions on Monday at the COP27 meeting in Egypt came as the UK issued a new appeal to Brussels to end the delay in granting access to scientific research in the European Union as agreed in the post-Brexit trade agreement.

Sunak inherited from his predecessors the problems of the Northern Ireland Protocol, designed to prevent a return to Irish violence by avoiding the tight border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

So Northern Ireland is still part of the UK, but remains part of the EU trade bloc. But it means cut trade with the rest of the UK, which is strongly opposed by union members who claim to cut off the region and the rest of the UK.

The post-Brexit solution is cited as the main reason for the Democratic United Party’s refusal to return to power.

Instability in Northern Ireland has raised concerns in Dublin, Brussels and Washington, and the UK-EU conflict shows no signs of a speedy settlement, despite the UK’s more optimistic side in recent weeks.

good first meeting

A Downing Street spokesperson said: The Prime Minister reiterated the need to find a solution to the very real problem that has arisen in Northern Ireland. They agreed that it was important to work together to agree on a resolution.

Von der Leyen called it a good first meeting.

She tweeted that she faces many common challenges, including climate change and the energy transition, and the Ukraine war with Russia. She said she looked forward to constructive cooperation between the two countries.

This is because Britain’s European Minister, Leo Docherty, in a speech to British and European Parliamentarians in Westminster, is expected to say that the EU is failing to implement parts of the agreement by continuing to deny access to research programs like Horizon. .

He will say that both sides can benefit from working together on common challenges, from climate change to global health and energy security.

The UK’s participation will be a clear win-win for the UK and the European Union, but the UK can’t wait any longer, he says, according to excerpts from the speech.

The EU approach is creating intolerable uncertainty in our research and business community.

work together

While differences in the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol have dominated the recent dialogue between London and Brussels, Dochertys stresses that other sources of friction still remain.

In his speech, however, he will emphasize how the Ukrainian war has demonstrated the importance of cooperation between the two countries.

The clear lesson from the past nine months is that, despite the challenges of our relationship, the UK and the EU are effective allies where they matter most.

Ukrainians have taken a firm stand against Vladimir Putin, in part because of the actions of our government and the entire EU.

The behavior was stronger because it was coordinated between us.

I urge our European friends to continue to work with us to provide more weapons, impose more sanctions and help Ukraine expel the Russians.

