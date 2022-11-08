The United States would have held talks with Russia on the nuclear risk in Ukraine | Ukraine





US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has reportedly held talks with aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to reduce the risk that the war in Ukraine could boil over or escalate into a nuclear conflict.

The Wall Street Journal said the senior White House official had confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Sullivans’ counterpart, who did not not been made public.

Neither Washington nor Moscow confirmed whether the talks took place, and the report did not specify the time or dates of the phone calls.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the report during his daily briefing. Once again, I repeat that there is truthful information, but for the most part it is pure speculation, he told reporters.

In September, Russia began to reinforce the idea that it could use nuclear weapons as it prepared the ground for the illegal annexation of parts of southern and eastern Ukraine, saying that the attacks against them would be considered a threat to Russia’s national security, which would be defended by all available means.

Sullivan warned that month that any use of nuclear weapons by the Kremlin would have catastrophic consequences for Russia, which the United States had explained in private conversations with Russian officials, he told NBC. .

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington DC-based think tank, noted last week that Russia has eased its nuclear rhetoric significantly since early November.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on November 2 on the inadmissibility of a nuclear war in which there can be no winner and said it was committed to reducing nuclear weapons. Putin went so far as to claim that Russia never discussed the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

Shortly before what the West called sham referendums in parts of Ukraine Russia announced its intention to annex, Putin claimed without evidence that the West had threatened to use weapons nuclear weapons against Russia. When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will of course use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people, Putin said. It’s not a bluff. And those who try to blackmail us with nukes should know that the weather vane can turn and point at them.

More recently, Russia claimed, without providing evidence, that Kyiv was preparing to use a radioactive dirty bomb. Ukraine said it feared Russia was planning a false flag nuclear attack, which it would then blame on Kyiv.

Throughout the war, the United States had the delicate task of supporting Ukraine in defending itself against Russia, while keeping a distance to avoid escalation. For this reason, the United States and other key Western allies of Ukraine, such as the United Kingdom, have ruled out putting boots on the ground or establishing a no-fly zone that could put forces of NATO and Russia in direct conflict.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in late October that it was important to keep communication channels open with Russia to manage the escalation, saying his main concern was Russian nuclear rhetoric, but did not not specified if or how often these channels were used. .

Were going to continue to communicate that any type of use of such a weapon, or even talk about the use of such a weapon, is dangerous and irresponsible, Austin said.

Although nuclear tensions appear to have subsided for the time being, the ISW said Russia could return to the nuclear tightrope to induce the West to pressure Ukraine to negotiate.

Russia is trying to regain the advantage over Ukraine after a series of withdrawals in the regions of Kharkiv and Kherson. His strategy so far, it seems, has been to disable Ukraine in the rear by cutting off its power supply during the winter, while using his newly mobilized troops to gain and regain ground on the lines. head on.

Ukraine’s Western allies are reportedly considering starting negotiations after Ukraine takes over the Kherson region, so Kyiv will start from a point of strength, Italy’s La Republicca reported on Monday. On Saturday, The Washington Post said the United States was urging Kyiv to be more open to talks amid concerns among allies in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America about a protracted war with the effects devastating economics.

A senior adviser to the Ukrainian president said on Monday that Kyiv had never refused to negotiate with Moscow, but reiterated that he would not hold talks as long as Vladimir Putin was in power. Ukraine has never refused to negotiate. Our negotiating position is known and open, wrote Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter, saying that Russia should first withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will discuss with the next leader.

On Monday, Peskov said Russia was open to talks but it was Ukraine that refused. Ukraine and the United States, its main Western ally, say Russia has yet to show it is serious about negotiations, pointing to Russia’s recent mobilization campaign, rerouting its economy to the war effort, the illegal annexation of more Ukrainian territory and the accompanying nuclear threat. rhetoric.

In his Monday night address, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was vital to force Russia into meaningful peace talks, describing the country as a destabilizing force on a range of issues, including climate change.

He decried Russia’s destabilizing influence as the world faced war, energy and food crises, and what he called the destruction of customary international relations. The climate agenda, he said, was really suffering but could not be suspended.

So anyone serious about the climate agenda must also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into real peace negotiations, Zelenskiy said.

Despite its struggle to make progress on the battlefield, Russia has achieved significant success in striking Ukraine’s energy sector with Iranian-supplied drones, which would offset its rapidly depleting stockpiles of missiles and rockets.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told residents to prepare for longer cuts and to make arrangements to leave the city in the event of a blackout.

Securing additional air defense systems and munitions has become Kyiv’s number one priority in recent weeks. Last week Germany sent an Iris-T system and on Monday Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov hailed the Nasams and Aspide air defense systems, thanking Norway, Spain and the United States .

