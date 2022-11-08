UK announces US gas deal after climate change summit -Telegraph





November 7 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to announce a major natural gas deal with the US following the COP27 climate change summit, The Telegraph newspaper reported Monday.

The report added that the UK hopes the US promises about 10 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year, and that discussions on the deal are in the final stages, with an announcement expected within a week or two.

However, there is a possibility that concrete figures will not be released when the transaction is made public, as debates continue over the exact amount. The Telegraph also said it is unclear how much gas the US company will sell will enter the UK energy system this winter.

Earlier this year, the United States agreed to supply 15 billion cubic meters of LNG to the European Union to meet the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK’s National Grid said the UK’s ability to secure a supply of gas depends on its price being high enough to attract exports from Europe and LNG from countries like Qatar and the US.

According to US government estimates, more fueling capacity of US LNG producers will increase modestly by 2025, when the three new plants are fully operational. The plant will add 5.7 billion cubic feet (bcfd) to an estimated 11.75 billion cubic feet (bcfd) of exports this quarter.

Wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months as the economy reopens due to COVID-19, and supply to Europe has decreased due to strong LNG demand in Asia.

About a dozen UK energy suppliers collapsed this year, affecting more than 2 million customers.

Reports by Mrinmay Dey from Bengaluru; Edited by Josie Kao and Edwina Gibbs

