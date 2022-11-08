Your Tuesday Briefing: The U.S. Midterm Elections





A look at mid-terms in the United States

Americans will finish voting in the midterm elections today, which could shift the balance of power in state and federal legislatures, influence foreign policy and foreshadow the 2024 presidential race.

Many races are teetering on a knife edge, but Democrats are bracing for losses even in traditionally blue areas. Republican control of the House, Senate or both could embolden the far right and Washington lawmakers who peddle conspiracy theories and lies. Here are four potential election outcomes.

Democrats described Republicans as extreme, while Republicans described Democrats as out of touch with inflation and immigration. Crime is a key issue: Many Americans believe there is a rise in violence, which could benefit Republicans, even if experts disagree on the data.

It could also further politicize the US approach to Iran and the war in Ukraine and allow Republicans to slow the torrent of aid to Kyiv. This could benefit Moscow: Russian trolls have stepped up their efforts to spread misinformation ahead of the midterms, which researchers say is an attempt to sway the outcome.

Losing the fight of our lives

Antnio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, issued a stark warning in his opening speech at yesterday’s COP27 session. We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing, he said. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.

Electricity was cut on Sunday evening and Ukrainians say Russian troops destroyed electrical infrastructure and placed mines around water towers. A Ukrainian official in exile said repairs are impossible without specialists and equipment. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, said Russia was planning more massive strikes on energy infrastructure.

Kherson City is the only regional capital to be captured by Russia, and a battle for its control has been looming for months. Its loss would be a blow to Moscow, and Ukraine says it has no evidence that Russian forces will abandon the region.

Ukraine: The army has taken over more than 100 towns and villages in the region since launching a counter-offensive in August.

Russia: Kremlin-appointed authorities ordered the evacuation of all civilians last month and occupation officials have reduced their presence. Since then, Russian personnel have shut down essential services and looted the city, according to residents and Ukrainian officials.

Other updates:

LATEST NEWSWorldwide

The concept of a wood-scale canvas overturned conventional views of forests. Instead of competing for resources, the theory goes, the trees collaborate and communicate underground through fungal filaments.

Although these findings influence both Hollywood and forest management discussions, the theory is subject to debate. Most experts believe that organisms whose members sacrifice their own interests for the community rarely evolve, a result of the powerful force of natural selection.

Lives Lived: Ela Bhatt was a champion of gender equality who ensured the protection of millions of Indian women in the workforce. She died at age 89.

TAIWAN DISPATCHA new life for old bomb shelters

The residents of Keelung, a port city in Taiwan, have been preparing for war for hundreds of years: the city suffered its first foreign attack, by the Dutch, in 1642.

These worries have left a mark on Keelung, which has the highest density of air-raid shelters of any town on the heavily fortified island. The kitchens connect to underground passageways that tunnel through the sandstone. Rusty gates at the end of the alleys lead to dark maws filled with wartime memorabilia, and sometimes rubbish or bats or an adjoining altar or restaurant.

Now, some of the city’s nearly 700 bomb shelters are being renovated and turned into cultural oases. Some are part of restaurants, while others grow murals or altars.

It’s a living space, said the owner of a breakfast shop who uses her bunker for storage. And a space for death.

PLAY, WATCH, EATWhat to cook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/07/briefing/us-midterms-cop27-asia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos