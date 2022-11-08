COP27: UK triples climate adaptation budget to 1.5 billion as Rishi Sunak announces new funding for nature and energy





Sunak, who originally said he would not attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, announced a new package of climate finance measures at various side events during the summit.

First, the government asserts that it is triple its climate adaptation funding from 500 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2025 as part of its broader commitment to spending 11.6 billion on international climate finance.

The Prime Minister also held a plenary session at COP27 to launch the Forests and Climate Leaders Partnership. This new group consists of 20 countries twice a year to track progress towards deforestation and land use declarations. The declaration was launched at COP26 in Glasgow last year and aims to halt and reverse global forest loss by 2030.

As part of the Conservation Fund, Sunak has announced a new 90 million grant package to support the protection and conservation of the Congo Basin, an important global biodiversity hotspot with some 10,000 tropical plant species.

The UK will also commit $65 million to the Nature, People and Climate Investment Fund to support indigenous and local forest communities. An undisclosed amount is also available at Treevive, an initiative that aims to conserve and restore two million hectares of rainforest.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last year’s speech at COP26 when Queen Elizabeth II “reflected the way history shows that there is always room for hope when nations come together for a common cause.”

I believe we have found room for hope in Glasgow. As a last chance to plan for limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C, we’ve committed to reaching that goal. The question today is whether we can arouse a collective will to deliver it. I believe we can do it.”

Clean Energy Funding

Funds will also be introduced to support the global transition to clean energy.

An additional 65.5m will be introduced at the clean energy innovation facility led by BEIS. Launched in 2019, the facility supports clean energy innovation for researchers and scientists in developing countries. To date, it has supported biomass-powered refrigeration in India, lithium-ion battery development in Nigeria and hydrogen production in Morocco.

Sunak also reiterated Britain’s ambition to work with its G7 allies to provide sustainable infrastructure financing. The Prime Minister will meet with Kenyan President Ruto to reveal the next steps in the UK-Kenya strategic partnership to outline a new green investment project.

The UK supports new support for Kenya’s project to expand solar and nuclear capacity for the Nairobis Railway Urban Project, and new public and private support for the $3 billion Grand High Falls Dam hydroelectric project led by British company GBM Engineering. announced.

The UK will also announce financial support for Egypt’s food, water and energy initiatives at COP27. Funds are used for projects such as solar parks and storage innovations.

Despite the new funding commitments, the Carbon Brief analysis shows the UK is $1.4 billion short of its stated international climate finance commitments.

Kate Norgrove, Director of Advocacy and Campaigns at WWF-UK, commented on the announcement: Sunak clearly understands the urgency of the climate crisis. He perfectly reversed the problem he presented a year ago. But he now has to provide a solution that has been a MIA for 12 months. Replaying COP26’s top hits doesn’t solve the problem.

In his speech, the Prime Minister rightly asked if we could arouse a collective will to deliver on our promises to the planet at COP26. And as we begin to cross a fatal turning point, we have no choice. And the UK government must do its best to keep that promise.

Today’s announcement feels utterly insincere when it fails to meet the Prime Minister’s own challenges, the promised financial aid falls short of our fair share, and the continued extraction of fossil fuels is swaying from home soils.”

“He now has to wave his hand at the extraction of new fossil fuels at home and provide a solution instead of failing to provide the UK’s fair share or climate finance.”

Rachel Kennerley, an international climate activist for Friends of the Earths, who was present at the summit, said: Rishi Sunak rightly recognizes the enormous threats and opportunities posed by the growing climate emergency, but is far more powerful. Without UK action, this counts less.

His government is still failing to provide adequate funding to combat climate change and assist vulnerable countries in coping with its impacts, funding a disastrous and precarious gas project in Mozambique and a new North Sea gas and oil project. Continue to help support. It only fuels the climate crisis.

Instead, ministers should implement a nationwide street-by-street home insulation program that will help break down barriers to new onshore wind and pay larger and drastic windfalls on the profits of fossil fuel companies. With a statement next week’s fall and the upcoming decision on a new Cumbrian coal mine, the Rishi Sunak government has an ideal opportunity to show that climate change is at the heart of government policy decisions.

