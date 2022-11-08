North Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia





SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea denied U.S. allegations that it was shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lie.

The denial follows dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including short-range missiles that are likely nuclear-capable and an intercontinental ballistic missile that could target the United States mainland. Pyongyang said it was testing missiles and artillery so it could ruthlessly strike key South Korean and US targets if it wished.

North Korea has moved closer to traditional ally Russia in recent years and has even hinted at sending workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. The United States has accused North Korea, one of the most militarized countries in the world, of providing Soviet-era munitions such as artillery shells, to replenish depleted Russian stockpiles in Ukraine.

Last week, Russia sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a train of 30 thoroughbred horses, opening the border with its neighbor for the first time in two and a half years. Kim is an avid rider, and state media often photographed him galloping down snowy mountain trails astride a white charger. Horses, Orlov trotters, are prized in Russia.

Russias Far Eastern Railway spokespersons told the state news agency on Nov. 2 that the first train was heading to North Korea with all 30 horses and said the next train was to carry medicine.

Experts say North Korea could seek Russian fuel as well as technology transfers and supplies needed to advance its military capabilities as it pursues more sophisticated weapons systems.

In September, North Korea restarted freight train service with China, its biggest trading partner, ending a five-month hiatus.

Last week, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby accused North Korea of ​​secretly supplying large numbers of munitions to Russia. He said the United States believed North Korea was trying to cover up the transfer route by making it appear that the weapons were being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.

We view such actions by the United States as part of its hostile attempt to tarnish (North Korea’s) image in the international arena,” said an unidentified deputy director of the ministry’s military foreign affairs office. North Korean in a statement carried by state media.

We clarify once again that we have never had arms trade with Russia and we do not plan to do so in the future, said the Deputy Director.

In September, US officials confirmed a new declassification of US intelligence that Russia was buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea. North Korea later dismissed that report, calling on Washington to stop making reckless remarks and shut up.

On Nov. 2, Kirby said the United States had an idea of ​​which country or countries the North might ship the weapons through, but would not specify. He said the North Korean expeditions would not change the tide of the war, citing Western efforts to resupply the Ukrainian army.

Hit by international sanctions and export controls, Russia in August purchased Iranian-made drones that U.S. officials said had technical problems. For Russia, experts say North Korea is likely another good option for its ammunition supply, as the North maintains a large stockpile of shells, many of which are copies of Soviet-era ones.

Even as most of Europe and the West retreated, North Korea pushed to strengthen relations with Russia, blaming the US for the crisis and decrying the policy Western hegemony as justifying Russian military action in Ukraine to protect itself. In July, North Korea became the only nation outside Russia and Syria to recognize the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.

North Korea’s possible arms supply to Russia would be a violation of UN resolutions that prohibit the North from trading arms with other countries. But North Korea is unlikely to receive further sanctions for it due to a split in the UN Security Council over Americas’ confrontations with Russia over its war in Ukraine and its separate strategic competitions with Russia. China.

Earlier this year, Russia and China already vetoed a US-led attempt to toughen sanctions against North Korea for its series of ballistic missile tests which are banned by several Council resolutions. UN security.

Some observers say North Korea has also used Russian aggression in Ukraine as a window to step up weapons testing activities and increase pressure on the United States and South Korea. The North last week tested dozens of missiles in response to large-scale aerial drills between the United States and South Korea, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for a possible invasion.

In a separate statement carried by state media on Tuesday, a senior North Korean diplomat criticized UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent condemnation of North Korea’s missile launch barrage, calling it a US government spokesperson.

The UN secretary-general echoes what the White House and the State Department say as if he were their mouthpiece, which is deplorable, said Kim Son Gyong, deputy minister of International Organizations at the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kim said Guterres’ unfair and prejudicial behavior has contributed to heightened tensions in the region.

Follow AP coverage of the Asia-Pacific region at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/korea-slams-us-raising-alleged-arms-supply-russia-92825513 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos