US considers deploying aircraft carrier if North Korea conducts nuclear test





The US government plans to deploy an aircraft carrier to the Sea of ​​Japan in a show of force if North Korea conducts its first nuclear test in years, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, adding that the decision should be taken in alignment with Japan and South Korea.

President Joe Biden’s administration is also preparing to draft a UN Security Council resolution aimed at tightening sanctions against North Korea, while issuing a statement with the other industrialized countries of the Group of Seven to condemn Pyongyang, they said.

The U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in Busan on September 23, 2022, for the first stop in the South Korean city in nearly five years to join U.S. and South Korean naval exercises. (Kyōdo) == Kyōdo

The Biden administration sees “integrated deterrence” as a key part of its national security strategy, which aims to clarify the costs of aggression through various instruments of national power, security collaboration, and coordination with allies.

To underscore the trilateral ties of the United States and its two closest allies in Asia, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Chief Adm. John Aquilino may be joined by senior officers from the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the South Korean military aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier as it sails through the Sea of ​​Japan, the sources said.

North Korea has launched ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate this year and is also said to have been making preparations for its seventh nuclear test, which would be the first since September 2017.

There is speculation that the nuclear test could be carried out ahead of the midterm US legislative elections on Tuesday.

The US government has called on North Korea to refrain from further provocations and to engage in “sustained and substantial dialogue” towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

If Pyongyang goes ahead with the nuclear test, the United States will likely draft a UN Security Council resolution targeting exports of crude oil and refined petroleum products to North Korea as well as the group of North Korean Lazarus hack, the sources said.

The United States, Japan and South Korea are also considering announcing unilateral sanctions against North Korea, as the UN Security Council may not adopt the resolution due to objections from permanent members with the veto power, Russia and China, a key benefactor of North Korea.

Arrangements are underway for the leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea to meet on the sidelines of international meetings in Southeast Asia later this month and how to respond to possible provocations North Koreans could be on the agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2022/11/1022c24fcdc9-us-eyes-aircraft-carrier-deployment-if-n-korea-conducts-nuke-test.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos