Climate finance flows into Kenya as the UK prime minister agrees with President Ruto to expedite the KES 500 billion UK investment.





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Kenyan President William Ruto met today at the COP27 Climate Summit. [Monday 7 November]. The leaders agreed to expedite six KES 500 billion green investment projects across green energy, agriculture and transportation. Sunak praised Kenya’s pioneering climate leadership and urged President Ruto to continue advocating for clean growth.

The UK and Kenya have agreed to fast-track six KES 500 billion projects to accelerate climate finance flows to Kenya after British Prime Minister Ruto and the President met at the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

This new, clean green investment will be the flagship project of an ambitious five-year UK-Kenya strategic partnership that realizes the mutual benefit of the UK and Kenya.

Projects include: generating new geothermal and solar energy in Menegai and Malindi; KES 425 billion public-private partnership to provide the Grand High Falls Dam, which will generate gigawatts of renewable electricity and provide an area more than twice the size of Maasai Mara with drought-resistant irrigation solutions; Green regeneration in central Nairobi fixed around the new central train station; A Ksh 32 billion investment in a climate resilient agricultural hub for the Lake Victoria region of Kisumu that will create 2,000 direct jobs and provide income to an additional 20,000 farmers.

The UK Government, in collaboration with CPF Financial Services and other private investors, will lower investment risk for Kenyan projects over the next three years and commit KES 2 billion to a new guarantee company that will provide climate financing of KES 12 billion over the next three years.

The Prime Minister praised President Rutos for his pioneering climate leadership, urged Kenya to continue on the path of green growth and urged all countries to deliver on the promises made at COP26 in Glasgow.

During COP26’s presidency, the UK worked with partners across Africa to implement and build the Glasgow Climate Accord and see the promises made at COP26 come to life. For example, in Kenya, $5.4 million has been invested since COP26 and $2.8 million has been used to support Kenya’s energy transition, achieving private sector investment in forest protection and the Kenyan government’s ambitious 10% forest cover target.

But the UK knows there is more to be done. During a recent visit to Kenya, COP President Alok Sharma reaffirmed the need for financial access and progress towards transformational adaptation measures by COP27.

UK High Commissioner for Kenya Jane Marriott said:

Britain and Kenya go far if they go together. By rapidly funding these clean and green projects through honest and reliable investments, the UK is helping Kenya develop and maintain its continent’s leading climate qualifications that are mutually beneficial to both countries.

Editor’s Note/Background

Details of the project to expedite

Malindi solar expansion: KES 7.5 billion investment. A total of 15 billion 40 MW solar power plants built by the British company Globeleq connected to the grid in December 2021.

Menengai Geothermal: KES 12.5 billion investment. The 35 MW geothermal project, led by GDC and Globeleq, will mark the full development of the field discovered by GDC. The project has a valid power purchase agreement signed with KPLC, which confirms one of the lowest rates for baseload renewable power.

Grand High Falls Dam: KES 425 billion investment. A public-private partnership on the Tana River to create 1,000 MW of hydroelectric capacity and irrigation on 400,000 hectares of farmland. Led by British engineering firm GBM, the project is expected to include both a power purchase contract for clean energy and a water purchase contract for agricultural irrigation.

Nairobi Railway City: KES 11.5 billion investment. It incorporates the latest innovations in green regeneration, green building technology and planning in central Nairobi, anchored around a new central train station connected to Bus Rapid Transit. The project was developed with technical support from the British government and a new reverse engineering contract was awarded by British architects (Atkins).

United Green: KES 31 billion investment. Climate smart crop and agricultural industry processing systems through a joint venture with Kisumu County that will create 2,000 direct jobs and provide income to an additional 20,000 farmers across the county in the Lake Victoria region.

Guarantee: Through the Private Infrastructure Development Group, the UK government is working with CPF Financial Services and other private investors including Cardano Development to launch a new guarantee company that will reduce investment risk and unlock private finance for pension funds and insurance companies. For a project in Kenya. The UK government will put KES 2 billion into the company, which will mobilize KES 12 billion new climate finance for Kenyan infrastructure over the next three years.

Progress of UK-Kenya-related commitments after COP26

The UK Partnership for Accelerated Climate Change (UK PACT) program is supporting projects in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. For example, in Kenya, $5.4 million has been invested since COP26 and $2.8 million has been used to support Kenya’s energy transition, achieving private sector investment in forest protection and the Kenyan government’s ambitious 10% forest cover target.

Inaugurated as COP26 Chair to accelerate the clean energy transition, the UK will continue to support the Energy Transition Commission (ETC), a multilateral initiative in 11 partner countries in Asia and Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Africa. Morocco. Through its technical assistance mechanism, Rapid Response Facility (RRF), the Commission helps partner countries find, coordinate and implement solutions more quickly, including distributed and large-scale renewable energy. green grid; energy efficiency.

UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership

The Joint Statement of the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership can be found here.

more information

The COP26 Outcomes Report details the key achievements of the UK Presidency with four main objectives: mitigation, adaptation, losses and harm, and finance and cooperation. Highlights from COP26 and the President of the United Kingdom include:

Stay at 1.5 degrees: More than 90% of world GDP, up from 30% when the UK assumed the COP chair, is now treated as a net zero commitment in over 153 countries presenting a new 2030 climate plan known as a nationally determined contribution.

Increase funding to tackle climate impacts and start UN work: record amounts of adaptation funding have been pledged to the UK President’s Adaptation Fund and the Least Countries Fund. Also in COP26, countries agreed to double their 2019 adaptation finance levels by 2025, the first quantified adaptation finance target.

Accelerates unprecedented sectoral transition with commitments spanning the energy, coal, methane, fossil fuel finance, forests and land, and transport sectors, including the first mention of coal in the 197-party consensus cover decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/climate-finance-to-flow-to-kenya-as-uk-prime-minister-agrees-with-president-ruto-to-fast-track-kes-500-billion-of-british-investment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

