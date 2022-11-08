Justice Department watchdog investigating US Attorney Rachael Rollins





Local An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog targeting one of 93 attorneys in the United States is highly unusual. FILE – Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins speaks to the media at the Moakley Federal Courthouse, May 24, 2022, in Boston. The Justice Department’s inspector general has launched a broad ethics investigation into Rollins, prompted by his appearance at a political fundraiser last summer, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) The Associated Press

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

November 7, 2022 | 5:48 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation into Massachusetts’ top federal prosecutor, following the appearance of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins at a political fundraiser featuring the first lady Jill Biden, the Associated Press has learned.

An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog targeting one of 93 politically appointed US attorneys, who are among the most senior federal law enforcement officials, is highly unusual. Ethical concerns surrounding Rollins threaten to undermine Attorney General Merrick Garlands’ efforts to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for political independence after tumultuous years under Republican President Donald Trump.

The inspector general’s office is focused on Rollins’ attendance at the Democratic National Committee event in July as well as his use of his personal cell phone to conduct official business, according to two people briefed on the investigation, who has been going on for weeks.

A trip Rollins took to California that was paid for by an outside group is also under consideration, they said. They were not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Anthony Coley, the department’s chief spokesman, declined to comment and referred all questions to the inspector general’s office. A spokeswoman for the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, said the offices’ general practice was not to confirm or deny the existence of an ongoing investigation.

A spokeswoman for Rollins, Christina DiLorio-Sterling, said Rollins is cooperating fully with BIG’s investigation. Rollins declined to answer specific questions from the AP.

This is the second known federal investigation into Rollins less than a year into his tenure.

The Office of Inspector General generally investigates allegations of fraud, abuse, or violation of other Department of Justice policies. Any decision on the fate of a US attorney in a Senate-confirmed post would be up to President Joe Biden.

News organizations reported in August that the US Office of Special Counsel, another federal oversight agency, was examining whether Rollins’ participation in fundraising violated the Hatch Act, a law that limits political activity by employees of the government. The investigation is in its early stages.

Rollins was a controversial choice to be Massachusetts’ top federal law enforcement official and she faced fierce opposition from congressional Republicans for her progressive approach to crime. As district attorney for Suffolk County, which includes Boston, Rollins pushed for ambitious criminal justice changes, including a policy of not prosecuting certain low-level crimes such as shoplifting.

The Senate Judiciary Committee blocked his nomination last year before it was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

Rollins has come under scrutiny after she was photographed in July arriving at a home in Andover, Mass., where the DNC fundraiser with Jill Biden was held.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Said his appearance was a flagrant violation of the Hatch Act by someone who is supposed to act as a nonpartisan law enforcement official rather than a politician partisan. He asked Horowitz to investigate.

Rollins said in a July tweet that she had approval “to meet the first lady and left the event early to speak at two community events.

According to a person familiar with discussions prior to this event, Rollins was given limited permission to meet with Jill Biden outside the home. The person was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Beyond that, investigators copied phone content from some employees in Rollins’ office as part of their investigation into Rollins’ use of his personal device for Justice Department business, according to the report. one of the people briefed on the investigation.

The use of a personal device rather than a government-issued phone by someone in Rollins’ position raises possible security and public record retention concerns.

Investigators also asked about Rollins’ trip to California in June to speak at CAA Amplify, the annual gathering of figures in entertainment, business and politics hosted by one of America’s top talent agencies. Hollywood, the Creative Artists Agency. The group paid for Rollins’ trip, even though Justice Department employees aren’t supposed to accept payments for the trips. The department then asked Rollins to reimburse the band, people familiar with the investigation said.

Rollins’ appearance at the DNC fundraiser may have contributed to further political restrictions for Justice Department appointees.

Garland told department employees in August that political appointees would no longer be allowed to participate in fundraisers and other campaign events. These people, who are hired under presidential administrations rather than long careers in the Justice Department, had been allowed to passively attend political events in their spare time with prior approval. The new policy completely prohibits attendance.

It is essential that we hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards to avoid even the appearance of political influence in achieving the department’s mission,” Garland said in a memo to employees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2022/11/07/ap-sources-justice-dept-watchdog-probing-us-attorney-rachael-rollins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos