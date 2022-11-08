Sound positive: EU expects better relations with UK from Sunak | European Union





The arrival of Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street has raised EU hopes for a long-awaited improvement in relations with the UK, but no one is expecting a breakthrough.

EU leaders knew very little about the latest British Prime Minister, who was only elected to Parliament in 2015 and has never held a high-ranking ministerial position while the UK was a member of the EU. Even though Sunaks were recorded as staunch Brexit supporters in 2016, their mood music is promising so far.

In a phone call the day after taking office, Sunak told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that he wanted a negotiated solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The issue has exacerbated relations after the Boris Johnson government threatened to unilaterally abandon the agreement through the Northern Ireland Protocol Act following an attempt to rewrite the Protocol in July 2021.

Irish guru Michelle Martin has been greatly encouraged by her conversation with Sunak this week and is convinced that the new prime minister understands the need to return to an agenda defined by growth and cooperation, the Irish Times reported.

Some senior EU diplomats have also concluded that the weakness of the UK economy and the chaotic end of the truss government means the UK government can no longer afford a trade war with the EU. Abandon the protocol unilaterally.

Sunak starts with one big advantage. He is not Boris Johnson. After Johnson announced he would not run for the Conservative leadership, a diplomat said we could see what we would get under Rishi, but BJ would have been terrible.

EU diplomats are still waiting for the prime minister, largely preoccupied with the domestic agenda, to explain his approach to the EU. There are many positive voices. That’s a good thing, the diplomat said, but there really isn’t any material yet to measure it.

Sources point out that they had previously cycled through a new British prime minister several times. A second EU diplomat said he had similar hopes to Liz Truss. If in a few months she becomes prime minister for the third time, there’s not much left to worry about. Clearly, we are seeing the political turmoil in Britain, and it is clear that the British government and perhaps the British political class need to start putting some things together internally. , before they become externally stable and reliable partners.

The wait-and-see mood is a little brighter than when Truss took office two months ago. The EU wanted a warmer relationship, but there were skeptics that Truss could alleviate the conflict that Truss escalated as Foreign Minister Truss pushed for legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol. When her premiership collapsed, her EU officials concluded that she was her wasting disease.

Far from the drama of Westminster, technical discussions between the EU and the UK over the Protocol continue. But little progress has been made since the EU announced in October 2021 a proposal to abolish the most cumbersome checks for goods to and from the UK and Northern Ireland. Officials from both sides say the atmosphere is friendly, but no real progress has been made. Minor technical steps are continuing next week. EU officials will be testing a UK database to have real-time access to data on goods crossing the GB-NI border. highest level.

Mujtaba Rahman, Managing Director of Europe at The Eurasian Group, believes that a bigger breakthrough is ahead. He sees a window of opportunity open after the government’s fiscal report on November 17, giving Sunak more freedom to look beyond the domestic agenda.

Rahman said the most important thing he needs to do is to restore Britain’s reputation for economic prowess after the startling failure of the Truss economic experiment.

He doesn’t have the freedom to argue with the EU over the protocol and could even jeopardize the possibility of a trade war next year. The market will punish policy choices it believes will jeopardize the economic outlook.

For Rahman, this means a re-establishment with the EU and a desire to move relations to something more constructive.

If Sunak wants to turn the page on Brexit, he can go through the open door. EU leaders want to end a six-year long debate over tariff patterns and cod quotas. The short-lived Prime Minister’s best day was attending the European Summit in Prague. There, she won praise from her allies, such as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and agreed to host Britain with French President Emmanuel Macron. – The French summit in 2023 marks a thaw in relations after intense conflicts between Paris and London during Johnson’s presidency.

The UK government’s decision not to hold new elections in Northern Ireland until 2023, announced on Friday, adds to the optimism.

If Sunak is serious about a negotiated settlement with the EU, he will have to accept compromises that hardline European skeptics won’t like, including accepting the role of the European Court of Justice to enforce EU law in Northern Ireland. Rahman thinks this is possible if Sunak continues to enjoy a rebound in the polls.

Following the widespread belief in parliamentary parties that elections will be wiped out under a truss system, Sunak will have more room for fiscal policy and do what is needed in Europe if he thinks his party can win the 2024 general election. . Sunak gave the Conservatives another life opportunity and a path, a very narrow road to potential victory, Rahman said. His primary example still remains as a victory for the Labor Party.

Nobody in Brussels takes it for granted. The second EU diplomat said: “We are going back and forth like a dog chasing its own tail to figure out how to develop this relationship.” And whenever it seems that there is room to go one step further, we are overwhelmed by the events of British politics. [that] Please bring it back to the beginning.

