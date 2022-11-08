A Guide to the 2022 US Midterm Exams for Non-Americans





Can Joe Biden avoid the curse of the midterm elections?

Republicans have momentum heading into Election Day on Tuesday, with high hopes of winning back the House. The Senate will be decided by a handful of close races. If the GOP takes one or both chambers, it will be able to kill Bidens’ national legislative agenda. Still, they will struggle to push policies past the president’s veto, which requires a two-thirds majority to override. The next two years could see America ruled by a divided government, with angry clashes, financial confrontations and partisan investigations.

In the House, all 435 seats are up for grabs, where lawmakers serve two-year terms. Democrats currently narrowly control the chamber, but Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to secure a majority.

In the 100-seat Senate, a total of 35 seats are up for grabs. The chamber where incumbents sit for six years is split 50-50, and Democrats are currently in control since Vice President Kamala Harris holds a deciding vote. But the Republicans only need a one-seat net gain to take control.

There are also a number of other races to watch, including 36 gubernatorial contests and many other lower positions. Races for state-level secretaries of state have taken on added importance this year, as they control state elections, including the 2024 presidential race. There are also elections for state legislatures. States and ballot initiatives on issues such as abortion access, changes to voting systems, gun control measures and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

In every election, candidates tell voters that this is the most critical election of their lives. This time they may be right.

A Republican wave would sweep away dozens of candidates who swear by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Ex-president likely to weaponize Republican-controlled House against Biden ahead of 2024 presidential vote; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who would likely become the Republican president if the Republicans win, has not ruled out impeachment of Biden, despite the lack of any evidence he committed an unfathomable offense.

A surprise Democratic win would allow Biden to build on his social, health and climate legislation, and balance the court system with liberal justices after four years of Trump’s conservative picks.

Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if the GOP wins House. Listen to his response

The cliché is the economy, stupid, which dates back to Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992, is everywhere this election season. But that should be, His inflation, stupid. The cost of living in the United States is at its highest level in 40 years, putting voters in a bad mood. High gas prices haven’t helped either, and the post-pandemic sense of normalcy promised by Biden remains elusive.

The president has struggled to frame economic challenges in a strong political message or give voters certainty that prices will soon fall. Some Democrats are now wondering if their candidates ignored voters’ real concerns by spending so much time arguing that Republicans would destroy American democracy.

Democrats had hoped that the conservative Supreme Court’s reversal of abortion rights would provoke a backlash against the GOP. It could happen in some areas, but the economy has repeatedly been voters’ top concern in polls ahead of Election Day.

Republicans haven’t had to work too hard, their strategy has simply been to blame Biden for everything, even though the inflation is mostly driven by outside factors like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. They also called Democratic positions on education, crime and immigration far-left and far-left of the mainstream.

House Indicators: The best way to see the results come in is to pick a few indicator races that will give an idea of ​​where the election is headed. If Republicans start winning big in the suburbs and House neighborhoods where Biden was far more popular than Trump in 2020, it’s a safe bet they’re heading for a banner night.

Midterm elections: Here are the House races to watch

Given the narrow margin in the House, Republicans could effectively win a majority by sweeping contested seats in a single state like New York. A fateful battle unfolds in a new seat created from Colorado’s 8th congressional district after the census; if the Republicans win, they’re on a roll.

Another close race is unfolding in Virginia’s 7th District, where former CIA officer and Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger is seeking re-election against a Trumpy conservative, Republican Yesli Vega. If Democrats can hold their ground in this redrawn district, which has become more favorable to them in the redistricting, that won’t mean they win the House, but it could signal that they are keeping the GOP’s push below crushing levels. Spanberger, one of the Democrats’ strongest incumbents, hasn’t been shy about criticizing the president or his party.

And keep an eye out for Michigan’s 7th District, where another former CIA employee and Democratic Representative, Elissa Slotkin, is running for re-election. Slotkin is a moderate who has distanced herself from burgeoning progressive politics and criticized her party for not doing more to address the economic pain Americans face.

Senate Battlegrounds: In the Senate, keep an eye out for neck and neck battles in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. If Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan loses her re-election bid in New Hampshire, that’s a sure sign it’s GOP night.

Pennsylvania represents the best chance for Democrats to clinch a seat held by Republicans, but their candidate John Fetterman suffered a stroke just before winning the party’s nomination in May. Even outside of the campaign trail over the summer, Fetterman had the upper hand over his Republican opponent, but the pairs’ recent debate has opened up new questions about the lingering effects of the stroke on the Democratic nominee.

Republicans are trying to win seats held by Democrats in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. If no candidate in Georgia gets 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff in December, meaning uncertainty over who will lead the Senate for the next two years could linger for weeks.

These 3 races could determine the fate of the Senate

03:40 – Source: CNN

It is the first national election since the cataclysm of 2020, when Trump refused to admit defeat and tried to stay in power. Biden took office two weeks later with a message of healing and national unity. But his vision that better American angels could bring a polarized country together has crumbled. Trump still won’t admit he lost and is using the lie that he was illegally forced out of power to catapult an expected re-election bid. Millions of Americans believe him, creating an intensity among key supporters that could return the GOP to power in Congress.

A key development to watch Tuesday is whether Republicans who lose their races concede or, like Trump, insist they won and cite non-existent voting irregularities. Another source of tension will arise in races where it appears Republicans are leading the vote count until large batches of early and mail-in ballots are tallied at the same time. Trump used such a scenario to falsely cast doubts on the integrity of the 2020 election.

We don’t need to guess. The GOP is already telling us that it will make life miserable for Biden and try to destroy his re-election hopes. McCarthy told CNN in an exclusive interview that he plans to subject the White House to a blistering series of investigations into everything from the origins of Covid-19 to the pullout from Afghanistan.

McCarthy says CNN’s first bill will be on border security if GOP wins House

The GOP also plans to target Bidens’ son Hunter for his business dealings, and will seek to discredit and disrupt FBI and Justice Department investigations of Trump. In the Senate, a Republican majority would make it extremely difficult for Biden to confirm cabinet appointments, top officials, foreign ambassadors and judges. Expect a period of acrimonious clashes over US government budgets and borrowing to limit a crisis that could plunge the global economy into deeper turmoil.

History shows that newly elected presidents almost always face a backlash in midterm elections two years later. This is why they block the main legislative priorities at the beginning of their mandate.

If Democrats don’t do as badly as some fear, Biden will get a boost as he plans to run for re-election. If the Republicans win big, new questions will arise about his prospects in 2024. The president will turn 80 in a few weeks, an occasion to celebrate, but also an unwanted reminder of his own political responsibilities.

It’s not all bad news for the president, however. His two Democratic predecessors, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, suffered debilitating rebuke from voters midterm, but recovered to be easily re-elected two years later. The question is whether Biden has the energy and political dexterity to use what would be an extreme Republican Congress as a foil.

The former president made the midterm elections a test of loyalty for Republicans, who had to pay for his approval by amplifying his bogus claims of voter fraud in 2020. GOP leaders would have preferred Trump to stay completely out of the league. elections, but that’s not how it rolls.

Trump helped his party lose the House in 2018 and the Senate and White House in 2020, and it’s possible he’s a spoiler again since the proteges he picked in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio have big rosters as candidates. If Republicans do well on Tuesday night, Trump will take credit for it. If they don’t meet expectations, he will blame everyone else.

Either way, the ex-president seems certain to relaunch a campaign in 2024 that could trigger a political meltdown since there is a good chance he will be indicted for his hoarding of classified documents or for his misdeeds after the 2020 elections.

But here’s the gist. A Republican victory on Tuesday, particularly in the House, means that two years after he left in disgrace, Trumpism is back in power.

