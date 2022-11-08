Living went into the top 5 of the UK-Irish box office as Black Adam again reached number one on the charts. News





Ranking Movie (Distributor) 3 Days Gross Revenue (November 4-6) Total Gross Revenue So far Week 1. Black Adam (Warner Bros) 2m 17.1m 3 2. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) 972,000 10.8m 4 3 The Banshees Of Inisherin (Disney) 971,681 6.3m 3 4. Living (Lionsgate) 561,513 665,530 1 5. One Piece Film Red (Anime Ltd) 559,611 559,611 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.14

Warner Bros. blockbuster Black Adam topped the UK-Ireland box office for the third week in a row, adding 2 million to the total box office of 17.1 million. Award contenders Living, Banshees Of Inisherin and Triangle Of Sadness all performed well.

Black Adam is now the 7th highest-grossing DC Extended Universe film with 11 movies, beating Suicide Squad in 2021 and coming in second behind Justice League’s 17.4 million in 2017.

Despite a 42.6% drop from the previous session, Black Adam continues to hold up well and should comfortably pass a total of 20m. Warner Bros. will try to make as many as possible from the last days before blockbuster rival Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Thursday, November 11th.

Sony’s Lyle, Lyle and Crocodile, which finished in second place last weekend, fell 35.2% in the fourth week to 972,000 people to 10.8 million noume.

Award-winning contenders The Banshees Of Inisherin did well on Disney’s third weekend. Searchlight Pictures titles fell 24% to 971,681 to 6.3 million. And while Martin McDonaghs’ 15.3m would be better than pre-pandemic Oscar winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a stronger hold could push it all the way to the 10m mark.

Starring Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood, Living had a sharp start for Lionsgate with 561,513 on 257 sites at an average of 2,185. Including previews, the film has 665,530 viewers and will look for further improvements in the nine Bifa nominations scored on Friday, including recognition of achievements for Nighy and Wood.

One Piece Film Red, an action-adventure franchise title from Anime Ltds, peaked at #5 on the charts with 559,611 copies. Playing on 293 sites, the film occupied an average of 1,910 positions. Although it is the 15th feature film in the One Piece film series, it is the first to be released theatrically in the UK and Ireland.

The variety of titles in the top five is a good sign for an industry where blockbuster, family, awards drama, and animated titles all exist. However, the top five shots fell again, down 34.8% to 5.1 million. When the Black Panther sequel launches on Thursday, we’ll be sending numbers back in the positive direction next weekend.

triangle makes the point

Paramounts’ former No. 1 Smile added 351,000 over the sixth weekend and dropped 46% to 11.1 million, a great result for their rank 18 title.

Horror Prey For Devil added 347,494 to Lionsgate, down 54.8% in the second weekend, up to 1.7 million in a strong horror race.

Ruben Ostlunds Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness fell just 2% in its opening session, rising from 215,133 to 690,667 in the week that Lionsgate’s acquisition of the film from Curzon was confirmed. Already overtaking a total of 593,432 Ostlunds Force Majeures since 2015, next week will surpass The Square’s 722,690 in 2018. Lionsgate will be confident that Swedish coaches will get their first 7-digit results in the UK and Ireland before they launch on digital platforms next month.

The Disney horror Barbarian fell 48% in the second weekend to 197,505 to 891,830.

The George Clooney and Julia Roberts romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise leads Universal with 174,415 people down 16.8% over the weekend to 9.5 million in seven sessions.

The Universal Horror Watcher averaged 139,220 across 241 sites and 578 locations. There are 140,396 films in this movie, including previews.

Starring Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and Screen Star of Tomorrow Sheila Atim, Woman King added 137,000 in its fifth session, down just 12% to 3.6 million. Movies shot on Saturday rose 1% last Saturday.

Moviegoers Entertainments The Legend Of Maula Jatt added 97,306, down 19.7% in the fourth session. Now up to 1.2m, on par with Ponniyan Selvan. I am the highest-grossing film of the year in the Indian subcontinent. I took 100,000 from the Starcity Birmingham site alone.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru opened on July 1st and is still going strong 19 weeks later. Universal was down 8.3%, with 89,540 at 46.7m, just short of the Minions’ 47.8m in 2015.

Universal stablemate Mrs. nominated for Jenny Beavan’s Costume Design Bifa. Harris Goes To Paris fell just 5.3% in the sixth weekend with 88,685 people at 4.6 million noume.

Halloween’s End for the third universal title, Horror 3, added 85,712, a 74.2% decline, far greater than most of its competitors. It’s now 4.7m away from Week 4 and within 5m range from last year’s Halloween Kills, but finished well at 9m for Halloween 2018.

Also, Universal’s Bros fell 60.1% over the second weekend, dropping 78,022 to 463,411 to 463,411, and its flat performance reflects the overwhelming North American figure.

Over the 15 long weeks, the Warner Bros DC League Of Super-Pets added 74,789, down 17.4%, for a total of 16.1 million.

Another Bifa nomination for International Feature Film, director Chan-wook Park dropped 29.8% to 74,350, to Mubi’s 809,259 in three weeks.

The 20th anniversary re-release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets adds 55,017 over the second weekend of Warner Bros. The re-release added 616,510 from two sessions in addition to the 2002 film 55m.

Also for Warner Bros, former No. 1 Dont Worry Darling fell 41.1% in the seventh weekend to 53,838 noumees at 10.5 million.

Vertigo Releasing released the abortion rights drama Call Jane to an average of 165 movie theaters in 245 locations to 40,517 people. There are 42,504 in this movie, including previews.

Lost King rose 6.8% in the fifth weekend, with 37,593 people posting 1.4 million. The film secured Sally Hawkins’ Bifa nomination on Friday, and she will compete with Emma Mackey for her fellow Warner Bros. drama Emily. The film recorded 818,051 viewers, a drop of 6.9%, with an additional 29,215 over the fourth weekend.

Paramount animation Tad The Lost Explorer And The Curse Of The Mummy grew 2% to 1.9 million viewers in its ninth weekend from 27,000 viewers.

Anti-Worlds Releasings Cannes 2021 title Neptune Frost, showing once a day across 11 sites, features 7,785, including previews, with more bookings coming in the coming weeks.

Released in 17 locations through genre label Darkland Distribution, Parkland Entertainments Deus: The Dark Sphere brought in 5,546 over the weekend and 5,664 including previews.

Hunt, the directorial debut of squid game star Lee Jung-jae, was released in Altitude with 4,881 and 15,581 including notices.

Return To Dust The Chinese drama Lees Ruijun, which has been the subject of censorship controversy in her home country, has surpassed 5,347 films in 10 theaters in the UK and Ireland, and 8,031 including modern movie premieres.

Gary Oldmans Nil By Mouth’s 4k remastered BFI distribution brought in 4,280 over the weekend, 8,845 including previews, complementing the 789,171 from the initial 1997 release.

TAPE Collectives’ release of Miryam Charles This House brought 380 pieces from 8 sites, including 963 including previews.

In the event cinema realm, Trafalgar Releasing has released three films in UK cinemas over the past week. La Traviata took 101,334 from 140 sites on Saturday 5th. The bodyguards brought in 21,349 people from 82 on Sunday the 6th. The Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movie had 11,399 episodes from 31 episodes on Tuesday.

