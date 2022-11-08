U.S. officials urge Ukraine to signal it is still open to diplomatic talks with Russia





Washington CNN—

In recent weeks, senior US officials have urged Ukraine to signal that it is still open to diplomatic talks with Russia amid fears that public support for the country’s war effort could wane without conflict is in sight and neither side is ready to make peace. talks, sources familiar with the talks told CNN.

The talks are not intended to encourage the Ukrainians to negotiate now, rather the United States wants Kyiv to make it clearer that it wants to find a solution to the conflict and that Ukraine has high moral standards, sources said.

Officials including national security adviser Jake Sullivan began to press more urgently on Ukrainians to change their rhetoric after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an executive order in early October ruling out any negotiations with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. The decree came in response to Russia’s self-proclaimed annexation of territories in eastern Ukraine following sham referendums.

We are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another Russian president, Zelensky said last month.

Sullivan discussed the issue directly with Zelensky during a trip to Kyiv last week, the sources said. He expressed the US view that categorically excluding any discussion with Putin works in favor of the Russian leadership by fueling the Kremlin’s narrative that Ukrainians refuse to talk.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is open to negotiation with Ukraine, but at the moment we don’t see such an opportunity because Kyiv has become law. [their decision] not to pursue any negotiations.

The Washington Post first reported that the United States was urging Ukraine to be open to talks.

The advice to Ukrainians also comes ahead of what could be a tough winter for Europe, which has already seen soaring energy costs linked to the Russian invasion and has warned of potential blackouts and gas rationing resulting from the energy crisis.

I don’t think they know that now is the time for talks. Simply speaking of talks, a Western official told CNN, referring to the White House. They recognize that there is no clear signal from the Russians that they are open to serious negotiations.

You can get everyone to agree on the principle, but the devil is in the details, the official added.

Back in the United States, Republicans also began signaling that they might be less willing to support Ukraine financially and militarily if the GOP regains control of the House of Representatives.

I think there has to be accountability going forward, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN. You still need, not a blank check, but making sure resources go where they are needed. And make sure Congress and the Senate have the opportunity to discuss it openly.

Sullivan also spoke with Russian officials, including his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev and Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, about de-escalating Kremlins rhetoric around the war, sources said, and the consequences if Russia decided to use a nuclear weapon.

Zelensky has repeatedly said over the past eight months of the war that Ukraine is willing to engage in diplomatic talks with the Russians, and the United States understands why he wouldn’t want to sit down with the man bombing his country daily. US officials have therefore made no attempt to push Ukraine to the negotiating table, the sources said, not least because Russia has clearly shown no willingness to negotiate either.

Rather, the more immediate US goal is simply to try to get the Ukrainians to change their messaging strategy, the sources added, so that the country can maintain its international coalition of financial and military support as well. long as necessary.

The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes in this fight, Sullivan said in Kyiv last week. There will be no wavering, hesitation, or hesitation in our support as we move forward.

After Sullivan’s departure from Kyiv, Zelensky declared in his nightly remarks that we are ready for peace, for a just and just peace, the formula of which we have repeatedly expressed. The world knows our position. It is respect for the Charter of the United Nations, respect for our territorial integrity, respect for our people and the just responsibility for terrorism – it is punishment for all those who are guilty and full compensation by Russia for damages caused to us.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said any diplomatic solution must be worked out by Ukraine and Russia and declined to comment on what negotiations might look like. But when asked if there can be a diplomatic solution without regime change in Russia, Price said regime change is not the goal of the United States, nor that of the Ukrainians.

The talks also come as some US officials question the ability of Ukraine’s armed forces to completely eliminate Russia from any areas it occupies in Ukraine, a concern the US has privately harbored for months.

Zelensky said Kyiv’s goal is to liberate all of Ukraine, including Crimea, and the Ukrainian military has repeatedly exceeded most Western expectations. But Russia has prepared lines of defense intended to slow Ukrainian advances, and Ukrainian counter-offensives in the east and south are still relatively small compared to the size of the occupied areas, even though they have recovered thousands of square kilometers.

The rapidity of the initial advances has shifted to a slower, more brutal battle along front lines that change less and less from week to week. And with winter fast approaching, a defense official says the battlefield is likely to become more static and less dynamic. This could create a window for diplomacy, as an outright military victory becomes increasingly unlikely for Russia or Ukraine.

The outcome of the fighting around Kherson in southern Ukraine could become clear in the next two to three weeks, the official added.

This is not the first time that the United States and Ukraine have disagreed over messages regarding the war. US officials have urged Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, to appear more grateful for the help they have received from the West.

In a phone call with US President Joe Biden in June to discuss another billion-dollar US aid package for Ukraine, Zelensky listed additional equipment and weapons that Ukraine still needed in response, Biden was direct with Zelensky about his belief that the United States is already doing everything it can help the country, a source familiar with the conversation said.

As CNN previously reported, furthermore, tensions between Zelensky administration officials and Biden ran high in the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid disagreement over how to interpret and publicly communicate US intelligence assessments that Russia may be planning a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

