How has the visa status of international students changed after the UK left the EU?





The status of EU students without settlement or pre-settlement status in the UK has undoubtedly been detrimental since the UK left the European Union. EU students used to be able to enter the UK to study without a visa, but now they have to apply for a student visa to study in the UK for more than 6 months in the same way as all other international students. However, the position of international students in general has arguably improved since the second half of 2020. With the rapidly increasing number of students who need a student visa to pursue higher education in the UK, the system has been streamlined to necessarily favor applicants. Visa options for postgraduate students have also been improved with the introduction of graduate visas.

Three major changes are covered below.

Streamlined application process

As the number of applications for EU nationals wishing to study in the UK has increased rapidly, the UK Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced the ‘UK Immigration ID Check App’ for student visa applications. The app allows individual visa applicants to apply using biometric data contained in an EU passport or a currently valid UK biometric residence permit. The app allows you to “reuse” your biometric data, eliminating the need to attend biometric appointments at the visa application center.

There were initial issues with handling the high volume of applications submitted through the app at the beginning of the 2021/2 school year, but most of these issues have been resolved ahead of this year’s school year. Also this year, we are reintroducing the 5-day priority service, allowing EU students as well as students who already have a UK visa (e.g. students enrolled in a UK private school as a child student) to use the app as an effective means of accelerating the visa application process. Can be used.

People who use the app are given an e-immigrant identity that they access using a code generated on their mobile phone.

Relaxed financial requirements A significant change when the “post-Brexit” student visa rules were introduced at the end of 2020 is that individuals filing applications within the UK will no longer have enough funds to support their living expenses if: that there is no need to show You must have been living in the UK for at least one year with a permit prior to the application date. This has eliminated the most complex element of the visa process for those who are extending their student visas or transitioning from other UK immigration categories, as the financial documents previously required by the Ministry of Home Affairs were very specific and failure to provide these documents led to denials. and/or processing delays. Postgraduate Visa On 1 July 2021, the postgraduate visa category was introduced into UK immigration regulations in response to concerns that the UK is not sufficient to encourage students who have been educated at UK universities to continue their careers. This route allows overseas graduates of UK universities to extend their permission to stay in the UK for an additional 2 years (3 years for PhD students) without the sponsorship of the university or employer. Graduate visa holders are free to choose from all possible employment opportunities to develop the skills they need to pursue the career path of their choice. Although this route does not lead to permanent residence in the UK, the options for overseas graduates prior to Brexit have improved significantly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.farrer.co.uk/news-and-insights/how-has-the-visa-position-of-overseas-students-changed-since-the-uk-left-the-eu/

