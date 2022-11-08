Confidence in US housing market hits new low: Fannie Mae





Roubini Macro Associates President Nouriel Roubini discusses growing challenges for the US and global economy.

Consumer confidence in the U.S. housing market has fallen to an all-time low as rapidly rising mortgage rates and high house prices force potential buyers out.

In October, just 16% of consumers said they felt it was a good time to buy a home, according to a monthly Fannie Mae survey. This is the lowest percentage since the survey was created in 2011.

Americans are also increasingly alarmed by the prospect of selling a home: the share of respondents who think now is a good time to sell has fallen from 59% to 51%.

“Consumers are increasingly pessimistic about the terms of buying and selling homes,” Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, said in a statement. “Amid persistently high house prices and unfavorable mortgage rates, the ‘bad time to buy’ component hit a new high this month, while the ‘good time to sell’ component continued its downward trend. “,

A for sale sign stands in front of a home on October 6, 2020 in Westwood, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File/AP Newsroom)

The interest-rate-sensitive housing market suffered from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to tighten policy and slow the economy.

Policymakers have already raised the benchmark federal funds rate six times in a row — including four 75 basis point increases in June, July, September and November — and have shown no signs of slowing down as they try to crush inflation which is still near 40-year highs.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 6.95% for the week ending Nov. 3, according to recent data from mortgage lender Freddie Mac. That’s significantly higher than just a year ago, when rates stood at 3.09%, although it’s down slightly from the 20-year high of 7.08%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on interest rates, the economy, and monetary policy measures, at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Combined with high home prices, rapidly rising borrowing costs have pushed many first-time buyers out of the market.

A separate report released in October showed that existing home sales slowed for the eighth consecutive month.

Used home sales fell 1.5% in September from the previous month to an annual rate of 4.71 million units, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). On an annual basis, home sales fell 23.8% in September.

“The housing sector continues to experience an adjustment due to the continued rise in interest rates, which exceeded 6% for 30-year fixed mortgages in September and are now approaching 7%,” the economist said. head of the NAR, Lawrence Yun. “Expensive parts of the country are particularly feeling the pinch and are seeing bigger sales declines.”

