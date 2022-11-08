Trans-comedian Eddie Izzards attack on all sides in British Parliament bid





Comment on this story

comment

London comedian Eddie Izzard said he was beaten and verbally assaulted by street gangs because of his looks. Politicians, including her own Labor MPs, have also begun to attack her since she announced her candidacy for the British Parliament.

Izzard did not take a particularly vocal position on the trans issue, but her critics were keen on her identity and were unlikely to be a colleague of politicians from the ruling Conservative and opposition Labor parties, who personally called her a woman.

The potential to benefit from initiatives designed to focus on the identity of the Izzards and promote women’s participation in political life have shown a split between the UK’s major political parties and the Labor Party on transgender rights. Social problems are particularly vulnerable to infighting.

Izzard, 60, said the stereotype was disappointing. I happen to be transgender. It’s not my central part. I also play the piano. I also have blue eyes, Izzard said in a phone interview. She added that she prefers to be defined by politics rather than her gender identity.

The two-time Emmy-winning comedian and Broadway performer is campaigning for a Labor Party nomination in Sheffield Central in northern England. She could become the first openly transgender woman to win an election in the UK if she is chosen. Sheffield Central is considered a safe Labor Party seat.

Labor must soon decide whether to restrict some primary elections to female candidates while adhering to a bill known as the full list of female candidates introduced decades ago to increase representation in Congress. Until an announcement, the decision is generally opaque, and Labor leaders seem reluctant to jump into the debate in this primary, but much media coverage has focused on whether Izzard, who identifies herself as a trans woman and describes herself as a gender fluid, is eligible. Focused.

Labor MP Rosie Duffield, who has argued that allowing transgender people to identify themselves could put women-only spaces at risk, turned this prospect into a streak of attack. Duffield promised that if Izzard was included she would leave the party, while she argued that other women’s political opportunities would be undermined. At an event hosted by party activists advocating women’s gender-based rights in September, Duffield said: Eddie Izzard is not a woman.

The Izzards campaign has made a statement that it does not want the candidate to be elected to the women’s shortlist. Izzard, who asked to be dealt with using female pronouns starting in 2020, said in an interview that there were no fights between people pushing misinformation and misinformation on every female candidate list.

Durfield has previously said that she is not transphobic and advocates gender-based protections for women, including women-only spaces such as hospital wards, shelters and prisons, and argues that politics should be no exception. Other party members, including many young activists, accused Dufield and other lawmakers of covertly disguising transphobia under the banner of women’s rights.

The LGBT Labor Party, officially representing Labor’s grassroots LGBT members, urged the party to take disciplinary action against Thefield, adopt an official definition of transphobia, and enact a zero-tolerance approach at all levels of the party.

Labor tried to manage the rift by appealing for compassion, but has been criticized for being unclear. Labor leader Keir Starmer won’t say whether the party is considering an all-female candidate for the Izzards primary or whether she is eligible. For 99.9% of women, it’s a matter of biology. I fully support it, Starmer said last month. There is a small percentage of people who struggle with their gender, and I will not dismiss it and ignore it.

Starmer declined to comment on individual cases, including Izzards, suggesting that there are arguments for eliminating all female nominees given that more than half of the party’s members are now women.

Izzard has also been targeted by some Conservatives. Assemblyman Lee Anderson misunderstood Izzard and suggested that she could pose a safety hazard to her when using the toilet facilities in her council. Anderson said working-class voters looked at Izzard and said, ‘Really? Does it come to Parliament?

Conservatives were not affected by divisions within the party on the trans issue. Senior party member Suella Braverman said in August that the British government will not force British teachers and children to use transgender-preferred pronouns or names in schools. Rep. Jamie Wallis, who came out as transgender this year, criticized her remarks and accused her own party of exploiting the debate over transgender rights to get a cheap political score.

Labor and Conservatives did not respond to requests for comment, along with Dufield and Anderson, individually. Thefield and her camp said they had been subjected to online abuse and safety threats for expressing their views.

Izzard said the majority of people she met along the way of Sheffield’s campaign supported her and was not affected by the recent personal attacks she prefers to ignore.

People shouted at me on the street. People fought with fists on the street. And I will keep going. I am resilient, she said. It’s wrong for them to do it, but it won’t affect me.

She added: Transgender people have been around for thousands of years, but we were afraid to stand up and say we exist. I speak to transphobes. Join us in the 21st century we are moving forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/11/07/eddie-izzard-labour-parliament-transgender/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos