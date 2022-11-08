Watch British Championship Snooker 2022, draw, schedule and how to live stream with Ronnie OSullivan





The first of this season’s Triple Crown events will see Zhao Xintong come to defend his British Championship title.

The 25-year-old will face fierce competition from snooker giants including Ronnie OSullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby.

Four different names have won the last four editions: UK Championship OSullivan 2018, Ding Junhui 2019, Robertson 2020 and Zhao 2021.

British Championship

Here’s everything you need to know about the first Triple Crown event of the 2022/23 season.

When is the British Championship 2022? And where?

The British Championship will be held from 12 November to 20 November at the Barbican Center in York.

The venue has hosted the British Championship for most of this century and can accommodate 1,500 seats.

How to watch the UK Championship 2022? Live coverage of the UK Championship can be found on Eurosport and discovery+.

Discovery+ has exclusive access to qualifying matches and features all matches of the UK Championship, so you can see every single shot.

Eurosport experts OSullivan, Jimmy White and Alan McManus provide analysis before and after each session from 12 November to the finals.

What is the format of the British Championship 2022?

The qualifiers for the British Championship are still ongoing after the format has been changed, meaning that the top 16 players will automatically advance to the final 32nd starting on Saturday.

All celebrities are taking part in the tournament, eagerly waiting to see who will play in the first round of the bracket.

From 2014 onwards, all rounds of the British Championship will be played on a best-of-two basis, including the semi-finals. After 4 frames there is an intermediate session interval before playing until the end of the match.

The final on 20 November is the Best of 19 Frames.

British Championship 2022 Schedule (All Time GMT)

Saturday, November 12

13:00

Zhao Xintong v Qualification

Mark Allen v Qualification

19:00

Kyren Wilson v Qualification

Lion Day v Qualification

Sunday, November 13

13:00

Neil Robertson v Qualification

Luka Bressel in qualifying

19:00

John Higgins v Qualification

Barry Hawkins v Qualification

Monday, November 14

13:00

Ronnie OSullivan v Qualification

Yanbingtao v Qualification

19:00

Mark Williams v Qualification

Stuart Bingham v Qualification

Tuesday, November 15

13:00

Judd Trump v Qualification

Jack Lisowski v Qualification

19:00

Mark Selby v Qualification

Sean Murphy v Qualification

Wednesday, November 16

13:00

Last 16 matches 2 matches

19:00

Last 16 matches 2 matches

Thursday, November 17

13:00

Last 16 matches 2 matches

19:00

Last 16 matches 2 matches

Friday, November 18

13:00

Quarterfinal 2 times

19:00

Quarterfinal 2 times

Saturday, November 19

13:00

Semifinal 1

19:00

Semifinal 2

Sunday 20 November

13:00

Final (8 frames playback)

19:00

Final (up to 11 frames playback)

British Championship Prize Pool: 250,000 Runner-up: 100,000 Semi-final: 50.00 Semi-final: 25,000 Final 16:15,000 Final 32:15,000 Best 48:10,000 Final 48:7,500Laas120:Last500Laas

British Championship

