Russia has nothing to say about reported US de-escalation talks | Russo-Ukrainian War





The Kremlin declines to comment on media reports suggesting high-level talks between the United States and Russia have taken place.

The Kremlin declined to comment on a Wall Street Journal report that claimed the United States held undisclosed talks with senior Russian officials to avoid a further escalation of the war in Ukraine.

According to the report, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with aides to President Vladimir Putin in hopes of reducing the risk of war or a wider nuclear conflict.

We have nothing to say about this publication, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

The newspaper reported that US officials said Sullivan had been in contact with Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Putin, and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Municipal workers remove debris outside a railway administration headquarters damaged in a bombing in Donetsk, Ukraine [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]

Peskov also declined to comment on a Washington Post report over the weekend that the United States had privately encouraged Ukraine to negotiate with Russia.

We have nothing to say about this publication, said Peskov.

Once again, I repeat that there is truthful information, but for the most part it is pure speculation, he said, urging journalists to contact the White House or the newspaper itself.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he saw no room for negotiations with Russia, an option he officially ruled out after Russia held illegal referendums that resulted in the annexation of four Ukrainian regions in September.

Zelenskyy said he could negotiate with a new Russian president whenever one emerges.

The Ukrainian public, which has suffered enormously in the past eight months of war, is often outraged when foreign figures suggest accepting the current state of the conflict and giving in to Russian demands.

Recently, tech billionaire Elon Musk tweeted a plan to end the war that would give Crimea to Russia and hold UN-organized referendums in the four regions that Moscow annexed on whether Russia would stay or would leave.

Musk has been lambasted for it, but the lack of negotiations has international powers worried.

Ukraine fatigue is a reality for some of our partners, an unnamed US official reportedly told The Washington Post.

As Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections draw closer, polls show support for Ukraine among Republican voters is waning, meaning continued aid could be at risk.

According to a Wall Street Journal poll, 48% of Republicans said the United States was doing too much to support Ukraine.

With rising global inflation rates, new questions have been raised about the future of US aid, which has already reached $18.2 billion.

Other nations that were already reluctant to back Ukraine could also push for more peace talks if the war continues.

Zelenskyy has refused to talk to Russia unless Ukraine reclaims all of its captured territory, but according to The Washington Post, US officials believe the Ukrainian leader will likely be open to negotiations this winter.

