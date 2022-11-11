Japan, US hold joint weapons drills amid concern from China and North Korea





TOKYO — Japan and the United States began a major joint military exercise in southern Japan on Thursday as allies aim to bolster their preparedness in the face of growing Chinese assertiveness and increased missile launches by North Korea.

The biennial Keen Sword exercises began at a Japanese airbase in southern Japan and also took place in several other locations in and around Japan. They will run until November 19.

About 26,000 Japanese and 10,000 American soldiers, as well as 30 ships and 370 aircraft from both sides, are to take part in the drills, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. Australia, Britain and Canada will also join parts of the drills, he added.

Joint field training including amphibious landing drills are planned on Japan’s remote southwestern islands, including Tokunoshima, Amami and Tsutarajima, as Japan bolsters its defense capability in the region amid rising tensions in About China.

China has bolstered its claims to nearly all of the South China Sea by building man-made islands equipped with military facilities and airfields. Beijing also claims a string of Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea and has stepped up military harassment of self-governing Taiwan, which it says is part of China and must be annexed by force if necessary.

The joint exercise also comes on the heels of increased missile fire by North Korea, which has launched more than 30 this year, including one Wednesday that fell at sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Last month, an intercontinental ballistic missile flew over northern Japan.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, citing deteriorating security in the region, pledged to dramatically increase Japanese military capability and possibly allow a pre-emptive strike capability to attack enemy missile launch sites from afar. The plans are expected to be included in a revised national security strategy and medium-to-long-term defense guidelines later this year.

A move to develop a strike capability is a major shift for Japan’s principle of self-defense, although the country has rapidly expanded the role and capability of its military over the past decade to work more closely with the United States. States and other partners in the region and Europe. .

Exercises like Keen Sword provide Japanese and U.S. forces the opportunity to train together in a variety of mission areas in realistic scenarios to improve readiness, interoperability and build credible deterrence, U.S. Forces said Thursday at the Japan in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/japan-us-hold-joint-arms-drills-amid-china-93036039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos