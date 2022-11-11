The US monthly budget deficit fell to $88 billion in October, down 47% for the year





Minneapolis CNN Affairs —

The US government posted a monthly budget deficit of $88 billion in October, the Treasury Department reported Thursday.

That’s 47% lower than the October 2021 deficit of $165 billion and just below economists’ expectations of $90 billion, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

In October, which is the first month of the government’s 2023 fiscal year, unadjusted spending fell 9% to $406 billion and revenue rose 12% to $319 billion.

Adjusting for timing differences, including $62 billion in federal benefit payments that were delayed until September because October 1 landed on a Saturday, the October deficit was $149 billion. That figure represents a $7 billion improvement from the adjusted deficit of $157 billion in October 2021, according to Treasury data.

When comparing apples to apples, the deficits are just a tiny bit lower [than last year]said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president and chief policy director of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a deficit watchdog. We have to do much better than that.

In fiscal year 2022, the U.S. budget deficit was halved to less than $1.4 trillion amid pandemic-related spending cuts and recovery-driven revenue increases booming economy.

Although the deficit was the lowest in three years, it remains historically high. In fiscal year 2019, the deficit amounted to $980 billion.

Americas debt levels remain high at a time of historically high inflation and when interest rates are rising rapidly, making such borrowing even more expensive, he said, noting that interest payments amounted to 43 billion dollars in October, against 30 billion dollars a year earlier.

This is just the tip of the iceberg as interest rates continue to climb, he said.

