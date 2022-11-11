Russia is retreating, so why is the US pushing Ukraine to compromise? : NPR





An elderly woman walks through the village of Arkhanhelske in southern Ukraine outside Kherson on November 3. The Russians occupied the village until recently. Now the Ukrainian forces are moving into the villages from which the Russians left. The Russians also say they are withdrawing from Kherson, marking another major setback for the Russian military.

Russia has said it is withdrawing its troops from the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine in another major setback for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

It is Ukraine’s latest military success since it launched a major offensive more than two months ago, giving it a definite boost on the battlefield.

Yet President Biden and his top advisers are now pushing Ukraine to show greater willingness to consider peace talks with Russia.

“There must be a mutual recognition that military victory is probably, in the truest sense, may not be attainable by military means, and therefore you must look to other means,” Gen. Army Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday.

“When there is an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved, seize it,” Milley told the Economic Club of New York.

The general is the latest of several administration officials to make such remarks in recent days. US officials say they are not forcing Ukraine into talks or dictating any sort of potential outcome.

During a press conference on Wednesday, President Biden reiterated his position that the United States “is not going to say [Ukraine] what they should do.”

The president also said Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson was evidence of “some real problems with the Russian military.”

He added that the two sides could recalibrate their positions over the winter. And, Biden added, “it remains to be seen whether or not there will be a judgment call on whether or not Ukraine is ready to compromise with Russia.”

US officials also acknowledge that neither Ukraine nor Russia appear ready for serious negotiations. But Americans would like Ukraine to tone down its adamant opposition to talks with Russia, saying negotiations will be needed at some point.

Russia and Ukraine held a brief round of talks shortly after Russia in February. But the talks came to nothing, quickly broke down and there are no signs that they are about to resume.

In his nightly televised address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week repeated the conditions before negotiations could take place. He said that all Russian forces must leave Ukraine, that Russia must pay for war damages, that it must punish war criminals and that there must be guarantees that Russia will not invade. Never again.

“We have offered negotiations many times, to which we have always received crazy Russian responses, terrorist attacks, bombings or blackmail,” the Ukrainian president said.

When Russia annexed four Ukrainian regions in September, Zelenskyy said he would never negotiate with Putin.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday that Russia was withdrawing its forces from the key southern city of Kherson. This marks another significant setback for the Russian military.

“We will negotiate with the next Russian president,” he said.

Zelenskyy made no mention of Putin in his most recent remarks, and some observers have interpreted this as a slight change in Ukraine’s position, although it was not said explicitly.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia was “ready for negotiations, taking into account the realities formed at the moment.”

However, she did not say what compromises Russia might be willing to make.

The Ukrainians said it followed a familiar pattern, with Russia offering to negotiate or take a break when it was unwell and looking for a chance to regroup militarily.

The importance of Kherson

Kherson was one of Russia’s few successes in the war. Russian forces encountered virtually no resistance when they captured the city on the Dnipro River. This was seen as part of a wider Russian effort to gain control of Ukraine’s entire Black Sea coast, which is used to export the country’s agricultural products, the foundation of its economy.

Now the Russians say they are leaving Kherson without a fight, although Ukrainian forces have been advancing towards the city for two months.

Russian media reported on Thursday that the withdrawal was proceeding as planned. This follows the official announcement made Wednesday by Russian military leaders on state television, where they said it was a difficult but necessary decision to protect Russian forces.

Analysts say no such action could be taken without Putin’s approval, although the Russian leader has yet to comment publicly.

This would mark the third major retreat of Russian forces this year.

A large Russian force approached the capital Kyiv, the country’s largest city, in the early days of the war in February, but withdrew a month later in late March.

The Russians also approached the second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the north, before withdrawing in May.

Ukraine’s cautious reaction

Despite Russia’s latest announcement, Ukrainians are treating it with skepticism, saying they haven’t seen evidence of a full-scale withdrawal.

Ukraine said on Thursday that its troops had taken control of a dozen villages outside Kherson over the past day. Russian troops and roadblocks are gone. But Ukrainians say they still don’t know what Russia is doing inside the city.

Russia had about 20,000-30,000 troops in the Kherson region, a number that could not go unnoticed, especially as Ukraine damaged or destroyed the bridges over the Dnipro River, which would be used from there.

The mystery surrounding the city’s status should clear up fairly quickly. Some Ukrainian civilians are still in the city. Ukrainian troops watched Kherson closely as they advanced towards it this fall. And US military and intelligence agencies are also watching from afar.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be patient.

“Our emotions need to be contained,” the president said in his televised address Wednesday night. “The enemy does not bring us gifts, he does not make gestures of goodwill.”

