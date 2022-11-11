US sends $400 million in military aid to Ukraine





Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details from the Pentagon on the aid package, as well as a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The United States will send an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Thursday, amid fears financial aid for the war against Russia could drop a bit if Republicans take control of Congress. .

The aid comes as voting counting from Tuesday’s election continues, with Republicans closing in on a narrow majority in the House and control of the Senate resting on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

According to the Pentagon, the aid package will contain large quantities of munitions and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger air defense systems. These include ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has successfully used in its counter-offensive against Russia.

There will also be Stinger missiles for the Avenger system, missiles for the Hawk surface-to-air anti-aircraft system, 10,000 mortar shells, thousands of artillery shells for howitzers, 400 grenade launchers, 100 Humvees, cold weather gear and 20 million shells. ammunition for individual small rifles and carbines.

At the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the new aid package would include significant air defense contributions.

This increased air defense will be essential for Ukraine as Russia continues to use Iranian-made cruise missiles and drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure, Sullivan said.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters that the new addition of short-range Avenger systems will help Ukraine protect its troops from deadly drones, cruise missiles and helicopter attacks. She said she didn’t know when the systems would arrive in Ukraine or how long the training would last.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily video address Thursday night that the new US air defense systems were exactly what we needed, what we asked for.

The extra munitions and air defense capabilities come as Russian troops have begun to withdraw from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson, in a widening retreat that could mark a turning point in the war. Kherson is the only provincial capital captured by Moscow, and the Russian withdrawal could allow Ukraine to regain the southern territory it had lost. Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious, fearing an ambush.

Zelenskyy repeatedly lobbied the United States and other allies for advanced air defense systems. Such systems have become increasingly important for Ukraine to defend against Russian air attacks on critical electricity and water infrastructure, particularly as winter approaches and the humanitarian impact is expected. get worse. Ukrainian officials said 40% of the country’s energy infrastructure was damaged by Russian attacks.

Including the latest aid, the United States has committed more than $18.6 billion worth of arms and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia’s Feb. 24 attack. The new aid program will be carried out under Presidential Withdrawal Authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its stockpile and quickly ship them to Ukraine, officials said.

Some conservative Republicans, advocating an America-first foreign policy, have called for reducing aid to Ukraine, and others who back support for Ukraine have called for a closer look at the assistance. GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who could become president if Republicans win the House, warned last month that his party would not write a blank check for Ukraine if it wins a majority.

His comments reflect the concerns of some who question the need for federal spending abroad at a time of record inflation at home.

Asked about ongoing aid to Ukraine, Singh said it had bipartisan support.

I think there is, in Congress, on both sides of the aisle, a commitment to Ukraine that was there for the long haul, she said. So even with the mid-terms and the results, I believe that Ukraine will still receive security assistance and support from the United States in their fight.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden also expressed optimism that support will continue even if Republicans take control of one or both houses of Congress.

I look forward to continuing this bipartisan approach to confronting Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Democratic president told reporters.

Associated Press writers Tara Copp and Aamer Madhani and AP broadcast reporter Sagar Meghani in Washington and writer Andrew Katell in New York contributed to this report.

