Biden’s U.S. climate victories face global test





SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egyptian President Joe Biden will arrive in this Red Sea enclave on Friday to tout the climate victories he has won halfway around the world.

But many officials here will expect him to deliver more than rhetoric about US carbon cuts.

The thing about climate change is that everyone is affected. Its just climate-vulnerable economies are more impacted and cannot afford [to deal with it]said Sara Jane Ahmed, adviser to finance ministers of some of the world’s most threatened countries.

Biden will land in this deserted beach town days after other world leaders spoke urgently about their new climate pledges or issued strong calls for swift action on rising temperatures. Biden’s visit follows a crucial US election that has shown his unpopularity and the likelihood that his political party’s influence will ebb, for now, in the Capitol which three months ago was the site of its biggest climate win: passing legislation that channeled $370 billion toward a clean energy transformation.

But that money is for America, not for the nations that are asking for financial aid from the rich countries that have dumped most of the greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

A senior White House official told reporters that Biden’s visit to the meeting dubbed COP 27 will coincide with a historic momentum on US climate action.

The Cut Inflation Act, the massive climate spending program, puts a down payment on the US pledge to halve emissions by 2030.

But that does not help the United States meet its commitments to fund efforts to reduce fossil fuels and build climate resilience in poor countries. And it fails to respond to growing calls from at-risk countries for funding to compensate people for losing their homes and livelihoods to unavoidable climate impacts.

The White House official said Biden would be ready to demonstrate how we are mobilizing unprecedented levels of public and private funding.

John Podesta speaking at the opening of the US pavilion at the UN COP 27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Tuesday. | PA

White House senior adviser John Podesta, whom Biden has tapped to coordinate implementation of the climate law, said the administration is trying to persuade Congress to support his $11.4 billion request. dollars in climate finance for fiscal year 2023. This equates to Biden’s pledge to quadruple US climate aid. for developing countries by 2024.

It comes as the election is set to give Republicans control of the House, making it highly unlikely that funding will be approved after January’s planned power shift.

Podesta said the White House is focused on including international climate aid in omnibus spending legislation by December.

It’s a top priority for our team to try to secure the request we made, he said.

The clock is ticking

David Waskow, director of the international climate program at the World Resources Institute, said it would be important for Democrats to make climate finance a reality.

The omnibus spending bill will be a critical moment to really look at climate finance, he said.

House and Senate Democrats arriving in Sharm el-Sheikh on Thursday can expect to be asked about plans to hand out climate money.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (DR.I.), who is making the trip with Democratic senses Ben Cardin of Maryland and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, told E&E News in an interview Wednesday that Democrats have yet to formulate a strategy to do it.

Republicans in Congress are particularly hostile to climate aid, he noted, and can block legislation in the Senate.

Until we know what the election was going to be like, it’s hard to prioritize, Whitehouse said. So I don’t want to speak for the caucus, the leader or the Speaker on their priorities.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading her own delegation to the Egyptian resort town this week. She has more leverage than anyone in Congress to push for climate aid funding. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

Beyond budget demands, the United States is also pushing for reforms within the World Bank and other global international financial institutions to further expand climate finance. On Wednesday, climate envoy John Kerry presented a plan that would allow companies to buy carbon credits to finance the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy in developing countries (Climatewire, November 9).

All of this recognizes that the United States has an obligation to step up to meet a global commitment to fund just energy transitions, not just in the United States, but around the world, Podesta said.

China thaw?

The summit comes at a particularly perilous time, after a year of climate-related disasters that have killed thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage. At the same time, rising energy costs and food insecurity have weighed on countries’ budgets. Climate action has suffered, with report after report showing that the world has barely moved the needle on emissions cuts.

This puts a new point on the agenda: compensation for unavoidable climatic damage. The issue, known in United Nations parlance as loss and damage, aims to provide money to poor countries that suffer the greatest impacts of climate change due to emissions from wealthier countries.

It has also opened the debate about who should be responsible for paying for these damages, the countries that have contributed the most to emissions throughout history or also those that are doing so today.

Clearly this is a global obligation, Podesta said, noting that China is now the largest emitter.

US-China relations have become increasingly strained since last year’s climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. It was there that the United States and China reached an agreement to put in place strategies by this year to reduce their emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas (Climatewire, November 11, 2021).

But China suspended climate talks with the United States earlier this year after Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, raising concerns about what it could mean if the world’s two biggest climate polluters don’t talk to each other. (Climatewire, August 8).

Podesta, who recently spoke with China’s chief negotiator, Xie Zhenhua, said China has a preliminary plan that would include methane in its climate targets. He encouraged Xie to finalize it.

It would be very good for the system and the integrity of the Paris process, Podesta said.

But a formal dialogue has not resumed between Beijing and Washington.

We encourage them to come back to the table, Podesta said. Even in the midst of intense competition, it’s still important that we understand what each other’s strategy is, what we’re trying to do, how we’re moving towards goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eenews.net/articles/bidens-u-s-climate-wins-face-global-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos