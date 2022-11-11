The United States observed the Russian Navy preparing for a possible nuclear-powered torpedo test





CN—

The United States has observed Russian Navy ships preparing for a possible test of a new nuclear-powered torpedo in recent weeks, a senior US official with direct knowledge told CNN.

Among the ships that took part in the preparations was the Belgorod, a cruise missile submarine modified for special operations and capable of launching unmanned underwater vehicles, including the Poseidon torpedo.

Last week, the ships were observed leaving the test area in the Arctic Sea and returning to port without carrying out a test. The United States believes that the Russians may have encountered technical difficulties.

It can be seen as part of the bigger picture and Russia’s recent military practice of sending poorly trained and under-equipped troops to Ukraine, a Western diplomat told CNN. The Russian military industry is going through difficult times, and we can also see that Western sanctions on high-tech military goods are having an effect and must continue.

US officials have said Russia may attempt to test the torpedo again, but note that the waters in the test area will soon begin to freeze over, limiting the window for operations.

A test of the torpedo would likely have inflamed tensions with the United States even further at a time when Washington and its allies were watching closely for any signs that Russia might be preparing to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. The United States also paid particular attention to possible tests of the Poseidon torpedo.

The Poseidon torpedo is a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear munitions. Its nuclear propulsion system gives the Poseidon virtually unlimited range.

The United States does not believe that a test would have involved detonating a nuclear device. Any potential danger would come from a malfunction of the nuclear propulsion system, which could present risks linked to radioactivity.

President Vladimir Putin first announced the existence of the Poseidon system during his 2018 State of the Nation Address, presenting it as an innovative new weapon.

The nuclear power plant is unique in its small size while offering an amazing power-to-weight ratio. It is a hundred times smaller than the units that power modern submarines but is still more powerful and can switch to combat mode, i.e. reach its maximum capacity, 200 times faster, Putin told the time.

The Belgorod is now the longest submarine in the ocean and was handed over to the Russian Navy in June.

At over 608 feet, it’s even longer than the US Navy’s Ohio-class ballistic and guided missile submarines, which come in at 569 feet.

The Belgorod was launched in 2019 and was due to be delivered to the Russian Navy in 2020 after trials and tests, but these were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Russian news agency TASS reported. No timetable for the first deployment of the submarines was given.

TASS had previously announced that the submarine would carry the nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedoes being developed, which are designed to be launched hundreds of kilometers away and to sneak past coastal defenses by traveling along the bottom. marine.

In November 2020, Christopher Ford, then Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation, said the Poseidons are designed to flood US coastal cities with radioactive tsunamis.

A US Congressional Research Service (CRS) report in April said the Poseidons are designed as retaliatory weapons, designed to hit back at an enemy after a nuclear strike on Russia.

According to the CRS report, the Belgorod would be capable of carrying up to eight Poseidons, although some weapons experts say its payload is more likely to be six torpedoes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/10/politics/us-russia-possible-torpedo-test The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos