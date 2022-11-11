What is ‘Head of Putin’ up to with his discussions of US interference?





Yevgeny Prigozhin had many roles: convicted criminal and hot dog seller. Owner of a posh St. Petersburg restaurant and holder of lucrative government catering contracts. Founder of a mercenary military force involved in various conflicts in Russia.

Prigozhin has kept a low profile over the years. But in recent months, the 61-year-old entrepreneur linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin has become increasingly public with his activities, particularly regarding Moscow’s 8-month war in Ukraine.

This week, he drew new attention by admitting his previously denied involvement in the events that caught the attention of US officials: interference in the US election.

CHEF WHORES

Prigozhin and Putin go back a long way, both born in Leningrad, what is now known as St. Petersburg.

During the last years of the Soviet Union, Prigozhin served 10 years in prison by his own admission, although he did not say what it was for.

Subsequently, he owned a hot dog stand, then fancy restaurants that piqued Putin’s interest. During his first term, the Russian leader took then French President Jacques Chirac to dinner at one.

Vladimir Putin saw how I built a business from a kiosk, he saw that I didn’t mind serving esteemed guests because they were my guests, Prigozhin recalled in an interview published in 2011.

His businesses have expanded significantly into catering and the provision of school meals. In 2010 Putin helped open the Prigozhins factory which was built with generous loans from a state bank. In Moscow alone, his company Concord has won multi-million dollar contracts to supply meals to public schools. He also organized catering for Kremlin events for several years, earning him the nickname Chef Putin, and provided catering and utility services for the Russian military.

In 2017, opposition figure and corruption fighter Alexei Navalny accused Prigozhins’ companies of violating antitrust laws by bidding for some $387 million in Defense Department contracts.

MILITARY CONNECTION

For years, Western media and officials have linked Prigozhin to a Russian private military contractor called the Wagner Group, a mercenary force allegedly involved in conflicts in Libya and Syria, as well as under-the-radar military operations in through at least half a dozen African countries. The group also played a leading role in the fighting in Ukraine.

Prigozhin had always denied having anything to do with Wagner. But in September, he acknowledged being the founder of Wagner in a social media statement released by his company’s press office. He said that when fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Kyiv forces in 2014, he was looking to build a group (of fighters) that would go (there) and would defend the Russians.

He also said that Wagner stood up for the Syrian people, other people in Arab countries, disadvantaged Africans and Latin Americans.

A video emerged recently of a man resembling Prigozhin visiting Russian penal colonies to recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine. Asked about these visits, he neither confirmed nor denied it directly, contenting himself with saying through his press service that he was incarcerated and therefore was in several prisons.

Prigozhin also spoke about the construction of a Wagner line, a system of trenches and anti-tank defenses in Luhansk, one of the four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed by Moscow in September, and the creation of training centers for defensive militias in the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk. bordering Ukraine.

Wagner also opened a business center in St. Petersburg to great fanfare, and Prigozhin boasted that it would become a platform for increasing Russia’s defense capabilities, promising to expand to other areas. locations if successful.

ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE

In 2018, Prigozhin and a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies were accused in the United States of carrying out a secret social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion before the 2016 presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump. They were charged as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference. Prigozhin was subsequently sanctioned by the US Treasury Department.

After the indictment, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted him as saying, in a clearly sarcastic remark: Americans are very impressionable people; they see what they want to see. I treat them with great respect. I’m not at all upset that I’m on this list. If they want to see the devil, let them see him.

In 2020, the Department of Justice decided to dismiss charges against two of the companies, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, saying they had concluded a lawsuit against a defendant company with no presence in the United States and no prospect. of significant punishment even if convicted would likely expose sensitive law enforcement tools and techniques.

In July, the State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about Russian interference in the US election, including Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency, the St. Petersburg that his companies were accused of financing.

Prigozhin had denied any involvement in any of this until Monday, the day before the US midterm elections. The press service of one of his companies posted on social media its response to a question from a Russian media outlet about allegations of such interference.

Gentlemen, we have intervened, are intervening and will intervene. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do, the answer was read. During our one-time operations, we will remove both the kidneys and the liver.

Some state-funded Russian media called his remarks ironic.

In response, the White House called him a known bad actor who was sanctioned by the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, and State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Prigozhin’s bold confession, if any, appears to be just a manifestation of the impunity enjoyed by crooks and cronies under President Putin and the Kremlin.

Prigozhin reacted to Price’s remarks in English, saying, among other things, that the United States has been grossly meddling in elections around the world for decades.

SARCASM OR BOOST YOUR PROFILE?

Whether sarcastic or not, the remark attracted wide attention in the West. It also fueled long-running speculation that he was seeking a bigger role in Russian politics.

Prigozhin said through his press service that he does not plan to formalize his political status in any way. … And if I’m offered that, I think I’ll refuse.

He joined the strongman leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in publicly criticizing the military staff in Moscow over its conduct of the war.

Some media have suggested that Prigozhins’ influence over Putin is growing and that he is seeking a high political post. But analysts have warned against overestimating its political importance.

He is not one of the figures close to Putin or a confidant, said Mark Galeotti of University College London, who specializes in Russian security affairs, speaking on his In Moscows Shadows podcast.

Prigozhin does what the Kremlin wants and does just fine. But that’s the thing that he’s part of the staff rather than the family, Galeotti said.

Analysts say Prigozhins’ influence has grown but remains rather limited.

Tatyana Stanovaya, founder of the independent think tank R.Politik, in a recent Telegram article titled Prigozhin influential in her own way.

Although Prigozhin denies it, Stanovaya said he meets Putin regularly, especially recently. She added that he has close ties to some security agencies and with some of his duties he can even claim the role of Putin’s private special duty, Stanovaya wrote.

She noted, however, that her influence is indeed greatly exaggerated in the West and confined to a narrow and particular niche.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-putin-2cd23245b4bd5251db9c3677fcb49dad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos