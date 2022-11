US to send new air defense system to Ukraine as part of new $400m package

The Biden administration will send four Avenger air defense systems to Ukraine for the first time as part of its latest $400 million weapons package, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

The most recent lethal aid tranche, which comes less than a week after the Department of Defense announced a $400 million military assistance package on Nov. 4, comes as the Russian military announced a withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson, although this move was seen as a possible ruse to inflict mass casualties on Ukrainian forces. It also falls during a brutal Kremlin missile barrage on major Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, which began last month.

With Russia’s relentless and brutal air attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities are essential, according to a Defense Ministry reading of the announcement.

The weapons set includes all four Avengers, missiles for Hawk air defense systems, Stinger missiles, additional ammo for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 400 grenade launchers, 100 multi-purpose wheeled vehicles high mobility and other artillery shells and small arms ammunition, Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

This is the first time the United States will send to Ukraine the vehicle-mounted Avenger, a surface-to-air missile system intended to provide short-range air defense to ground troops.

Singh said the system is meant to complement the weapons Western countries have already supplied to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

We’re basically creating…a network of air defense systems of different ranges that let them know if it’s the Hawk missiles or the [IRIS-Tmedium range infrared homing missile]what the Germans provided or what we provide today with the four Avenger air defense systems, all have different ranges, all contribute differently on the battlefield, which makes the Ukrainians effective, she said .

There has also been speculation about whether Congress, once back from the midterm elections, will continue to work with the administration to maintain military, financial and economic support for Ukraine. A vocal minority of Republicans critical of sending US dollars to Kyiv have opposed the aid, and even a narrow GOP majority in the House could put a damper on US efforts to support the fight against Ukraine.

But Singh said she believes there is in Congress, on both sides of the aisle, a commitment to Ukraine that we are here for the long haul.

Climate bill bolsters Biden at COP27 Twitter turmoil deepens

“So even with the mid-terms and the results, I believe that Ukraine will still receive security assistance and support from the United States in their fight,” she added.

The United States has now provided more than $18.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

The latest package, which marks the 25th time the administration has sent lethal aid to Ukraine using the presidential withdrawal authority, will come from stockpiles of US weapons and equipment.

