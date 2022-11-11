AEW to debut in UK in 2023





AEW has announced that it will debut in the UK in 2023.

Last night in the AEW Dynamite (November 9) issue, Tony Schiavone commented, announcing that the wrestling company is going abroad for the first time next year.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

His broadcast partner Excalibur has confirmed that there will be more details on Dynamite next week.

Ahead of Dynamite, AEW’s President Tony Khan hinted at what was to come when he shared the news about AEW’s IT4 rating.

Khan tweeted, “I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday night at #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork TONIGHT.

“Tonight before Dynamite, @JohnWilliams004 – Some UK @ITV4 rating data for September 2022: +14% vs 21 September 2022: +12% vs 10/21. Average 201k!”

Khan, who is also the owner of Fulham FC, has previously said he would like to make the team’s Craven Cottage home to AEW’s England.

“Craven Cottage is very special to me. We put a lot of work into development, redevelopment and Riverside Stand. It will be great,” he said.

“With all the new amenities and facilities and beautiful additions, I think the new Craven Cottage will be the best AEW possible UK home.”

Meanwhile, AEW’s next PPV is Full Gear, which will be held on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey.

The show was hosted by Saraya (Paige of WWE), DMD Dr. We will see her return to the ring against Britt Baker. The main event will see MJF face off against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

In the UK, AEW Dynamite goes live every Thursday at 1am, and FITE goes live every Saturday at 3am Rampage with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can watch Dynamite on TBS, Rampage on TNT, and Dynamite on ITV4 in the UK on repeat.

