UK faces prolonged recession as economy shrinks 0.2% | Economic Growth (GDP)





The UK economy contracted 0.2% in the three months to September, which is expected to mark the beginning of a long recession.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) presented a grim picture of the economy before releasing a statement from Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt next fall in its first estimate of third-quarter growth.

Activity in the services sector halted at zero growth during the quarter due to declining consumer spending as households were under pressure from the cost of living crisis.

While growth in the construction sector has slowed, factory output has plummeted due to a sharp decline in manufacturing, which some companies continue to struggle with supply chain difficulties and shortages of key materials.

The Bank of England (BoE) expects the latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures to mark the beginning of a prolonged UK recession as interest rate hikes and cost of living take a toll on activity that continues through the end of next year. Another negative growth figure for the last three months of 2022 will confirm a technical recession. The economy grew 0.2% in the second quarter of 2022.

Hunt said the global economy is facing a period of extreme turbulence, but the fundamental resilience of the UK economy is a source of optimism in the long run.

“I don’t think there will be a tough road that will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability,” he added. But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to control inflation, balance our books, and reduce debt. There is no other way.

ONS said economic performance for the three months through September was impacted by an additional bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which weakened activity.

The economy shrank 0.6% in September alone as shops and other businesses closed as a sign of respect. About half of the decline was attributable to the mourning period, with a sharper-than-usual decline on bank holidays due to widespread shutdowns. .

Alpesh Paleja, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry lobby group, said even considering the additional holidays, it is clear that fundamental activity is weakening. But he warned the prime minister not to launch any austerity campaigns that would further stifle growth.

Weak growth prospects and consistently high inflation will make some difficult decisions about economic policy. The fall statement should learn lessons from the 2010s, he said.

The snapshot comes amid growing fears of a strong economy as households curb spending amid the highest inflation rates since the early 1980s, and the cost of mortgages for some families has risen dramatically after Liz Trusss’ disastrous mini-budget. .

ONS reported that real estate sales and rentals fell 0.9% in September, a sharp decline. Figures from Halifax, the UK’s largest mortgage lender this week, showed house prices fell last month after an ill-fated mini-budget boosted borrowing costs.

Shadow Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves said the latest figures represent another page of failures in the Conservative party’s record on growth after a decade of underinvestment and deepening inequality. The reality of this failure, she said, is that family finances are strained, UK businesses are lagging behind and anxiety about the future is growing, she said.

