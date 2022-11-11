US buys South Korean howitzer cartridges to send to Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States will buy 100,000 artillery shells from South Korean manufacturers to supply to Ukraine, a U.S. official said on Thursday, under a deal the two governments have been working on for some time.

The deal comes as Ukraine’s leaders are asking for more weapons and help to take advantage of a counter-offensive that is pushing Russian forces out of some areas they captured earlier in the war. And that eases concerns within the U.S. military, particularly the Army and Marine Corps, who fear that persistent transfers of howitzer ammunition from the Pentagon to Ukraine will eat away at their stockpiles.

Other defense officials confirmed the broad outlines of the contract and said it would help ease stockpile pressures, particularly on howitzer ammunition, which Ukrainian forces are using at a high rate. Last week, a defense official told reporters that Ukraine was burning up to 7,000 rounds a day, while Russia fired up to 20,000 rounds a day.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal had not been made public.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry, in a statement, acknowledged ongoing talks on exporting an unspecified number of 155mm artillery shells to shore up dwindling US stockpiles. However, the ministry said the negotiations were proceeding on the assumption that the United States would be the end user of those rounds and that Seoul maintained its principle of providing only non-lethal support to Ukraine.

The South Korea deal provides a counterpoint to US accusations earlier this month that North Korea was secretly shipping artillery to Russia. It is not immediately clear whether the deal opens up the possibility of South and North Korean artillery being fired at each other in Ukraine.

North Korea has aligned itself with Russia over the war in Ukraine while blaming the United States for the crisis, insisting that the West’s hegemonic policy has forced Russia to take military action to protect its security interests. However, Pyongyang has repeatedly denied US allegations that it sent large quantities of artillery shells and other ammunition to Russia, accusing the Biden administration of waging a smear campaign.

Experts say North Korea has the potential to become a major ammunition source for Russia, given the interoperability of their weapons systems based on Soviet roots. They say the North, which has taken advantage of the distraction created by the war to ramp up missile testing at a record pace, may seek to receive Russian fuel and technology transfers in return to advance its military capabilities as it pursues more powerful missiles and nuclear weapons. warheads.

Until now, South Korea had previously limited its support to Ukraine to non-lethal equipment and supplies. In April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged South Korea to provide lethal weapons after the Russian attack on Mariupol. Seoul’s defense ministry confirmed at the time that it had rejected Ukraine’s request for anti-aircraft weapons, citing the South Korean government’s principle of sending only non-lethal aid.

International security experts have said North and South Korea maintain large stockpiles of ammunition due to decades-long tensions along their heavily fortified and militarized shared border.

In a statement, Army Lt. Col. Marty Meiners, a Pentagon spokesman, said the US government was in talks to purchase munitions from South Korea’s non-governmental defense industrial base. The ammunition would not come from South Korean military stocks. He declined to provide details.

Meiners said any potential sale always takes into account the readiness and requirements of the South Korean military and will not harm our defensive posture or our readiness to respond to regional threats. He added that the South Korean defense industry regularly sells military equipment and weapon systems to allies and partners, including the United States.

South Korea has also signed several recent arms deals with European countries keen to bolster their defenses in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including nearly $9 billion in multiple contracts with Poland to supply F-16 fighter jets, trainers, tanks and howitzers.

The ammunition deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Meiners said he could not provide information on how quickly the munitions might arrive in Ukraine. He said the Pentagon has regular conversations with South Korea and other allies around the world about how best to support Ukraine in the war.

The revelation of the deal came as Russia said it was beginning to withdraw its forces from the key city of Kherson. Ukrainian officials acknowledged that troops in Moscow had no choice but to flee Kherson, but they remained cautious, fearing an ambush.

Kherson was the only provincial capital captured by Moscow after it invaded Ukraine in February. A Russian withdrawal would mark a serious setback for Moscow, while giving Ukraine a vital launch pad for supplies and troops to help it reclaim other lost territories in the south, including Crimea, whose Moscow seized in 2014.

AP writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to the story of Seoul, South Korea.

