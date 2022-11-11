‘I just want to live’: why Albanians are fleeing to Britain





Brightcove Video Playback

ITV News UK editor Paul Brand publishes a special report on the background to the growing number of Albanians seeking asylum in the UK and travels to Albania to hear their story.

From ITV News UK Producer Nathan Lee

It is a northern highlands 3 hours drive north of Albania’s capital.

It is famous for providing comfort to Kosovan refugees during the 1998-99 Kosovan War and is a source of pride for those left behind.

Almost all of the approximately 12,000 Albanians who arrived in the UK by small boat this year are from the region.

Traces of the past left by those seeking a better future are everywhere.

We meet Lumturie Halaci, who points out the homes of neighbors who have left in the past few years to find a new life in England.

She and her mother Have are one of the last residents of Perbreg. Fifty households have recently left, she says.

‘We feel lonely. The country’s population is slowly declining. they all leave There is no war in Albania. But there is a big war. Weak economy and high prices.’

Lumturie explained that it was her dream to move to England, but there was no safe passage.

Her younger brother managed to go abroad, sending back money every week to take care of the family and return home for a better life. With European money by his son. Basic, but an improvement.

The highlands of Albania are in the depths of poverty.

Crossing the English Channel by small boat is illegal and dangerous and the British government appears to have decided to stop it.

Everyone we talk to emphasizes that Albanians should make this perilous journey out of despair, not out of a desire to commit a crime or claim benefits.

Lumturie explained that Albanians are leaving because of poverty. Moving to England for a better life.

“Albanians are leaving because of poverty. It is not true that Albanians are criminals. Our view is not to go to other countries and commit crimes. We are moving for a better life and a better future.”

Moving away from Lumturie, we see a young man about 20 years old.

Before we stop talking and explain why we are there, we ask the British people to tell them that not all Albanians are criminals!

Further down the road in Perbreg is the local school.

In the past two years, the number of students has decreased from 200 to 60.

Rakip Matmuja is an elder in a community with few young people.

His nephews had already abandoned their home and went to England.

He takes care of six grandchildren. He is a board member of the local school and has changed the curriculum over the past few years, allowing children to learn English instead of French.

Paul Brand asked a man, “Can you stay here and see your grandchildren living here when you get older?”

“No, have you seen all these kids? Six? They’ll all move to England when they graduate.”

Driving from Perbreg is the Kukes, nicknamed Little Britain by locals.

Next to the Britannia Bar and the Royal Café is the Costa Coffee Shop, and English-language registered teas are common.

One thing missing? Men between the ages of 16 and 40.

It is no exaggeration to say that almost every man we meet dreams of moving to England.

Defrim is the only provider for mothers, fathers, sisters and fiances at Kukes, waiting for a table 6 days a week, 10 hours a day.

He already plans to come to England. But it’s vague as to how.

He said: On Facebook, I see my friends one day in Albania and the next in London.

“Here is a job, and here is a family.”

“Just to live.”

We promised to interview Kukes’ local mayor, but this isn’t the only reception he hosts on a mild November day.

The Albanian president is in town and the red carpet is in, but the mayor is eager to tell us about his distaste for Interior Minister Suela Braverman, who recently described the arrival of Albanians to Britain as an “aggression”. “.

Mayor Cookes said he was “disappointed” with the interior secretary’s choice of language.

“I was very disappointed to hear that [the daughter of] It’s not normal for an immigrant who became Britain’s Interior Minister to speak that language. They don’t deserve to be called an offensive term to cover the crisis England is currently facing with a regime change and it seems to change all the time.”

There is a statue of Big Ben in his office.

He speaks very little English, but he proudly takes the first thing off the shelf and places it in the center in front of his desk.

He wants to emphasize that not all Albanians are criminals. About 1% end up in British prisons.

Returning to the capital, Tirana, the UK is investing in encouraging people to stay there.

The nightlife is buzzing, luxury cars are everywhere and you can see progress.

However, they did not reach the suburb of Matilda.

Suela next door.

“There is no hope at all.”

But only a few streets away – over an orange-tree-lined drive, hope is sent here – from abroad.

This is the difference in British currency.

The family’s father was smuggled into Dover by truck. Now he wants to return home to meet his youngest son.

To the woman who wanted anonymity after her husband was smuggled into the UK, Paul Brand asked: “Is it dangerous for him to go to England?”

“Very, very. But what could he have done? He had to endure it so as not to blame himself for not trying. He said he had heard people say it was good in England but after going there it was even better. Stay home. .”

Another woman, Anxhela Bruci, works for the Arise Foundation, which focuses on human trafficking and modern slavery.

She believes that a joint British-Albanian approach is the only way to stop illegal crossing.

The problem could have been avoided if there had been a legal visa process that allowed Albanians to come and work in the UK.

Albanians crossing the Strait often use smugglers to get there and pay thousands of pounds or even owe the smugglers a life of slavery, often trying to pay off debts they can never pay back in England.

The coalition approach between the UK and Albania is the one we hope the Foundation will adopt rather than the confrontational rhetoric we’ve been hearing about lately.

The amazing thing about our time in Albania is that people who are willing to make a risky trip to England are doing it to support their families back home.

Stay is not an option for very few people.

Almost nonexistent and not alive, Defrim says as he takes off the mic to continue his work.

Want a quick, professional briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to the latest podcasts and learn what you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2022-11-10/i-just-want-to-live-poverty-fuelling-albanians-urge-to-flee-to-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos