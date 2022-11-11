US quietly wins concessions from Saudis after power play





Saudi Arabia has taken steps to appease the United States after a recent dispute over oil. The kingdom has increased its support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. But tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia are not expected to ease, an analyst has said. Loading Something is loading.

Last week, the United States launched jets towards Iran amid warnings that it was planning an imminent drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia.

After the show of force, an attack never took place.

But the incident highlighted the complex web of interests that keeps the US-Saudi alliance alive even in difficult times.

Diplomatic relations between White House Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman are being tested like never before in a series of high-stakes diplomatic encounters.

Insider reported last month that the Saudis had frustrated the United States by cutting oil production in league with Russia, a snub made more acute by reports that US officials believed they had assurances that the Saudis would do the trick. opposite.

The scrapped oil deal and a series of more personal displays of disdain for Biden amount to a power play by Crown Prince Mohammed, analysts say, who believes US power is on the wane and is courting rival powers like Russia and China. China.

Biden officials were reportedly stunned by the announcement, as they believed they had struck a secret deal to boost the supply. President Joe Biden has sought to cut off Moscow’s oil export revenue to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Reducing inflation, meanwhile, is one of the president’s top national priorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Crown Prince Mohammad in Moscow in May 2017. Pavel Golovkin/AFP/Getty Images

The move also sparked a wider backlash within the Democratic Party, with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut calling on the United States to withdraw some forces from Saudi Arabia and ban arms sales to the kingdom. Biden himself said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia, but did not specify what they would be.

The Iranian threat also seems to have focused people’s minds.

“It is undeniable that as long as the Islamic Republic maintains power, officials in Washington and Riyadh will continue to view the Iranian regime as a serious threat to U.S. and Saudi interests,” said Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics. Initiated.

“This factor is one of many that serve to keep the Washington-Riyadh partnership alive despite all the sources of tension between the Americans and the Saudis,” he added.

The Biden administration’s anger appears to have reached the Saudis, who in recent weeks have launched a series of diplomatic initiatives seemingly designed to appease the United States.

At a UN General Assembly meeting last month, the Saudis voted in favor of a resolution declaring Russia’s annexation of swaths of eastern Ukraine illegal, a snub to Putin who further isolated him in a global forum.

Crown Prince Mohammed more recently announced a huge increase in humanitarian aid the Saudis would send to Ukraine, adding $400 million to the $10 million pledged in April. The Saudis also played a key role in brokering a high-profile prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, in which some British and American citizens who had been captured fighting for the Ukrainian military were released.

Cafiero said the moves were a signal from the Saudis that they were ready to help Western interests in Ukraine. But he added that Riyadh’s geopolitical maneuverings and refusal to sanction Russia over Ukraine had fueled deep distrust of Washington.

“It doesn’t appear that the kingdom’s diplomatic moves toward the conflict in Ukraine have much potential to offset the reputational damage to Saudi Arabia in the US capital,” he said.

Despite the chill in diplomatic relations, the United States continues to rely on Saudi Arabia as a bulwark against Iran and a key strategic partner in a volatile region. Crown Prince Mohammed, Cafiero said, knows this and will likely continue to exploit the situation, pushing for greater Saudi autonomy on the world stage and antagonizing the United States.

“It is mutual interests that keep the United States and Saudi Arabia interested in the bilateral partnership,” he said. “Riyadh knows this and can continue to demonstrate its desire for an increasingly independent foreign policy without worrying about the United States suddenly pulling away from the kingdom.”

Correction: November 10, 2022 An earlier version of this story misrepresented the state represented by Senator Chris Murphy. He represents Connecticut, not Delaware.

