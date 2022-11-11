What to expect as the UK faces ‘longest recession on record’?





Economists warn that the UK faces a recession that could last until mid-2024.

The economy contracted between July and September and inflation reached a whopping 10.1%.

Full-time job placements are declining for the first time in nearly two years as businesses tense up.

Read below to find out how the upcoming recession might affect you.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a major challenge to stabilize the UK economy. (Dad)

The UK has taken unwelcome steps towards what the Bank of England (BoE) has warned could be the longest recession in 100 years as it continues to fight soaring inflation.

On Friday, it was announced that the economy contracted 0.2% between July and September as manufacturing, retail and public holidays for the Queen’s funeral were all hit hard.

To regain control of soaring inflation and reduce the cost of living crisis, central banks have raised interest rates, which increases borrowing costs and encourages people to save instead of spending.

The Bank’s chief economist, Huw Pill, said there was “still work to be done” to tackle persistent inflation after interest rates were raised to 3% last week.

It is likely that they will raise rates again in December, despite the prospect of exacerbating the prolonged recession that is expected to grip the UK.

The cost of living in the UK is soaring (Yahoo News UK/Flourish)

Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rate to 3% (Yahoo News UK/Flourish)

So what do these serious economic warnings really mean? Here, Yahoo News UK explains how people’s daily lives will be affected.

What is a recession?

A recession is a period of severe economic decline in which industrial production or business activity declines and unemployment rises.

This doesn’t apply to very short periods of time, and most economists use the definition of a decline in gross domestic product (GDP), which is the value of all goods and services produced by a country, for two consecutive quarters.

Recessions can last as short as a few months, but they can be very lasting and can extend for years.

Is the UK in a recession?

The UK has not yet officially entered a recession, but is on the verge of a recession, and GDP is estimated to have declined by 0.3% in the three months to August, according to the UK Statistical Office.

the story goes on

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has warned that the UK economy faces “challenging prospects” as the economy approaches a “long-term recession”.

Citing a number of factors, including the massive rise in energy prices, which contributes to inflation currently approaching 10.1% and puts pressure on households.

An overview of the performance of the UK economy (Yahoo News UK/Datawrapper)

UK economy fell 0.3% in August 2022 (Yahoo News UK/Flourish)

The Commission expects GDP to continue to decline throughout 2023 and 2024 as high energy prices and a substantially tight fiscal situation put a strain on spending.

It wasn’t long before the UK went into its last recession as the economy plunged into recession at the peak of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Between April and June 2020, as the UK’s GDP fell by 20.4%, hospitality venues and shops were closed to contain the spread of the virus, causing hundreds of businesses to close and many people to lose their jobs.

What does that mean for me?

Britain entering a recession will likely mean more job losses as people spend less and businesses struggle to survive.

The current unemployment rate is 3.5%, the lowest since 1974, but the Bank of England expects the unemployment rate to rise to 6.5% over the next two years.

A new study from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation shows that the number of people placed in full-time positions by recruitment agencies has fallen for the first time in 20 months.

In a survey of 400 recruiters, many noted that rising economic uncertainty has forced some employers to re-evaluate their hiring plans, and a lack of candidates has also affected their hiring plans.

For companies trying to keep costs down, they’re less likely to offer pay raises or promotions, even if many seek it out to combat rising inflation.

The cost of living crisis means that many Brits are already feeling pressure on their standard of living, and the recession is likely to make this worse for many.

Currently, the Bank expects inflation to fall to its target of 2% within two years from mid-next year.

To make matters worse, Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt is set to announce cuts of at least $35 billion to fill the black hole in the Treasury’s finances, so people can expect cuts to public services as well.

The recessions of the early ’80s and early ’90s were characterized by large declines in employment and contributed to income inequality, so the same is likely to happen again as people lose their jobs.

Adjusted for inflation, average salaries are falling (Yahoo News UK/Flourish)

Claire Warnes, Head of Education, Technology and Productivity at KPMG, added: The upcoming recession is clearly affecting the UK job market.

“Full-time employment declined for the first time in nearly two years as employers are taking more care in hiring and fewer candidates are being hired.

It is now more important than ever to focus on improving the skillset of the workforce to support and accelerate economic recovery.

“The job market will recover, especially if we invest in the skills of the workforce across sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, according to the Resolution Foundation, more than 5 million households are expected to see their monthly mortgage claims rise sharply to an average of about 3,900 over the next two years.

“Everyone will be hit by double-digit inflation over the long term, but the surge in food and energy prices will hit the poorest families the hardest,” said James Smith, research director at the think tank.

This provides sobering background to the fall statement that the government must calm the market while protecting households from the worst cost of living storm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/uk-economy-longest-recession-record-with-soaring-inflation-164411723.html

