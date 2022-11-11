500,000 British workers quit their jobs due to long-term illness





LONDON, 10 November (Reuters) – The number of people dropping out of the UK job market and currently citing long-term illness or mental health problems has increased by 500,000 or around 25% since 2019, the UK’s National Office reports. Statistics (ONS) said.

The increase in long-term disease began in 2019, before the pandemic, and in the three months from early 2020 to the end of August 2022, the number rose sharply to 363,000, reaching 2.5 million.

The analysis adds to concerns the Bank of England is now trying to contain inflation, which is at a 40-year high. The BoE is concerned that the number of people leaving the UK workforce will add to inflationary pressures, and the latest labor market data points to record workforce churn.

In a report released Thursday that analyzed previously published official data, ONS said, “We need a better understanding of the impact of National Health Service (NHS) wait times, long COVID-19 and an aging workforce.”

Between June and August 2022, 28% of people who were neither working nor looking for a job cited long-term illness as the reason. This is an increase from 25% at the beginning of the pandemic.

But now most people who cite long-term illness as a reason for not working or looking for work have originally dropped out of the labor market for other reasons.

The most common and fastest growing disease category was ‘Other health problems or disorders’. However, ONS doubted whether the increase was mainly driven by the long COVID-19, which saw the biggest increase in 2019.

Mental illness and neurological disorders increased by 22%, but depression and anxiety remained the same.

UK trailing

Separate data shows that the UK is lagging behind almost all wealthy countries in post-COVID-19 labor market recovery and is set to become the only major developed country with employment below pre-pandemic levels by early 2023.

A combination of factors including an increase in the number of early retirees, long-term illness and low migration are depleting the UK’s workforce, according to the Institute for Employment Research (IES), which analyzed the data.

The UK has 600,000 more people not participating in the job market compared to 2019. Even though the unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level in nearly 50 years.

Before the pandemic, the UK had a very high employment rate by historical and international standards.

Among the advanced economies of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), only Switzerland and Latvia experienced the largest decline in employment after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said: “While the unemployment rate is at a record low, working hours are still below February 2020 levels.” “This makes the absence of economic activity a major challenge to our future ability to provide growth and prosperity.”

Report by Suban Abdulla; Edited by David Milliken

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/half-million-uk-workers-drop-out-workforce-citing-long-term-illness-2022-11-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos