UK Joins EU Military Mobility Project – POLITICO





London Britain’s participation in the EU Military Mobility Project aimed at facilitating the transport of troops and equipment across Europe marked the closer EU-British defense cooperation after Brexit.

EU Foreign Affairs Director Josep Borrell announced on Wednesday that the European Union had accepted an application for participation in the project, one of the biggest phases of cross-channel cooperation since the UK left the EU.

The project, led by the Netherlands, aims to reduce the bureaucracy that interferes with the deployment of troops, such as customs regulations on the transport of military equipment. We also hope to strengthen the exchange of information between participating countries.

At a press conference in Brussels, Borrell said the security landscape in Europe has changed dramatically since the war returned to our borders in February. We must adapt our defense policy to this new environment.

EU ambassadors laid the groundwork for a non-discussed formalization of Britain’s accession at the Foreign Council meeting in Brussels on 19 October.

The UK’s participation represents a shift in the EU position on security cooperation with the UK in recent years, the EU ambassador said.

Shortly after Brexit, the bloc demanded that a defense and security treaty be signed with the UK before cooperation in this area could take place, as policies in this area were excluded from the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement. But the Russian war against Ukraine has given Brussels more flexibility, the envoy added.

Britain’s accession was also aided last year by the United States, Canada and Norway’s participation in the EU’s military mobility project and by the UK’s ample public support for defense and security cooperation with its European neighbors.

