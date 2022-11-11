A couple who fled Ukraine because of terrible British rental options are back.





An Anglo-Ukrainian couple who had fled the Ukrainian war for the UK decided to return to a war-torn country because of the cost and conditions in the UK housing market.

Joe Place, 29, a PhD student and content writer, and his wife Irina, 34, who works as a content manager in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, left their home in Kyiv in February to avoid conflict. within the country.

Mrs Place was granted a Ukraine Family Scheme visa and the couple was unable to apply for the Homes for Ukraine plan as they worked in the UK with this visa.

Moving between family and friends after initially arriving in the UK, Mr. Place told the PA news agency that he looked for long-term accommodation in Sheffield or Nottingham, but had to meet poor housing conditions, high costs and rental requirements. do not meet

After struggling for seven months to find a permanent home, the couple returned to Ukraine in September and now live in the western city of Uzhhorod, despite power outages and possible heating cuts from a Russian missile attack.

This has to do with a problem that everyone in the UK seems to be facing in finding (rental), Mr Place said.

We doubled our budget and had a very stringent list of requirements and went on and on OK, um, compromise on this, compromise on this, compromise on this.

Everything that was far from what we could get was terrible.

The couple arrived in western Ukraine briefly in September to meet their family, but decided to stay due to UK housing problems.

We realized we really liked this place and that’s okay, Mr Place said.

We don’t want to live in Kyiv again now because it’s not safe, but most of the places we are in are very safe anyway.

Ms. Place said she was preparing for a power and heating shutdown as Russia was attacking Ukrainian infrastructure with missile strikes.

“We want to make sure people are prepared for situations where they can lose electricity and heating for a while.”

It will affect us all and it will be difficult.

The couple, who met while teaching English in Ukraine in 2019, will continue to work for Mr. Place in the UK to meet friends and family, but mostly remotely in Ukraine.

Mr Place said renting would cost up to 1,500 a month in the UK compared to 500 in Ukraine. Housing agencies and landlords were asking for six months’ income from the previous year’s tax statements or a UK bank account. Could not provide.

He said the couple did not receive the money they already had in their Ukrainian bank account and the landlord continued to turn down the application.

(500) is expensive here (in Ukraine), he said.

In the safer western part of Ukraine, house prices have risen quite a bit, and rents have gone up a lot.

But obviously for us coming from the UK this is still really cheap.

Mrs. Place said she had a Ukrainian family planning visa, but she did not receive as much support from the government as her housing plan for Ukraine.

We uprooted our whole life to come to England. We can also give you a little help

Joe Place

(Housing Planning for Ukraine) I hope we will continue this approach for other crises. Mr Place said.

But I think there was a little more support for that plan. Family planning assumes that you will be staying with your spouse, children, or people who have already settled here.

No, we uprooted our whole life to come to England. We can do it with a little help.

Mr Place said it is possible that he and his wife will decide to return to England next spring, but they do not want to plan for the distant future because of the war.

He added that he is very happy to be here for now.

A government spokesperson said: Our generous Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family initiatives are one of the fastest and largest visa programs in UK history, with more than 196,000 visas issued and more are expected to come through this unrestricted route.

While we expect Ukrainians entering the UK through the Ukrainian Family Scheme to be primarily supported by family members, they also remain eligible to remain working for three years and fully access benefits including academics and Universal Credit.

Local authorities are obligated to provide assistance to people in family planning, including homeless people, when needed.

