Spotlight on UK point-based immigration system





After the free movement between the UK and the European Union ended in January, the UK’s revamped point-based immigration system aims to streamline the hiring process for overseas workers while allowing the ‘smartest and best’ people to work in the UK. I am doing it with

The points-based immigration system still encourages employers to check if they can recruit UK nationals, but this has been changed to make it easier for employers to sponsor people from outside the UK.

The system still requires individuals to score skilled job offers from sponsors who speak English (in most cases) and pay decent wages. However, one of the main benefits of the new system is that applicants can redeem points in certain circumstances (eg, under age 26 or have a PhD in a STEM subject related to a vacancy). You may be entitled to a reduced salary. It is designed to help employers who may have a hard time sponsoring people if salaries for vacancies do not meet the expectations of the Department of the Interior.

The ‘list of jobs lacking’ has also been reviewed over the past few months (and will be reviewed again soon). This is a list of roles with short staff in the UK. If the role is on this list, you may again receive a reduced salary. In response to the challenges facing the healthcare sector post-pandemic and post-Brexit, some management roles have been added to the list to help companies recruit for these vacancies.

Because there is no limit to the number of skilled workers that can be employed, the definition of ‘skilled job’ has been reduced from a graduate-level job to an A-class or equivalent job. It also eliminates the requirement for companies to prove that they cannot hire a UK national before making an offer to someone based abroad.

In addition to the ‘skilled worker’ route, the system also introduced a new visa route. For example, the ‘High Potential Individual’ pathway allows people who have earned qualifications from top universities in the last 5 years to work in any role in the UK without future job offers or accredited sponsors. The route was designed to attract talent to the UK, but has been criticized for being too narrow in the list of eligible universities. Other visas include a variety of global routes of travel (it is questionable whether they offer true mobility to the UK in the same way that other countries use remote work visas) and visas for those who want to work for scale-up companies.

But has the new system really helped those who want to live and work in the UK? It’s too early to say yet. Shortly after the immigration rules were revised, the world was closed and immigration took a step back. Many old immigration issues remain.

On most routes, UK companies must have a sponsor license. Getting a sponsor license is still an expensive and time-consuming process. License applications take approximately 8 to 10 weeks or more to process. And there are ongoing compliance obligations that can be difficult for businesses to understand and follow.

Compliance is important. Non-compliance with immigration rules increases penalties and may result in the sponsor losing their license (reducing their ability to hire non-UK citizens). Employers are strongly encouraged to keep up to date on immigration laws, perform necessary labor checks and seek legal advice if necessary.

Alex Christen is a business immigration attorney at Capital Law.

