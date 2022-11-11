UK sanctions over $18 billion for the first time in Russia’s history





New figures released today show the full effect of UK sanctions on Russia, along with more than 18 billion freezes and OFSI reports.

This figure, published in the OFSIs Annual Review, is about $6 billion more than all other UK sanctions regimes.

The UK and its allies have imposed some of the harshest sanctions Russia has ever faced, sanctioning more than 1,200 individuals and more than 120 corporations.

New data released today shows the full impact of the UK sanctions, reported to the Office of Financial Sanctions Enforcement (OFSI) with 18.39 billion Russian assets frozen.

The figure, first published in OFSIs Annual Review, shows that the UK has played an important role in fighting Russia after an illegal invasion of Ukraine. This is almost £6 billion more than reported in all other UK sanctions regimes.

Britain, along with its allies, imposed some of the toughest sanctions Russia has ever faced, designating more than 1,200 individuals and more than 120 legal entities, and freezing the assets of 19 Russian banks with assets around the world worth $940 billion since launching an illegal invasion.

Treasury Secretary Andrew Griffiths said:

As a staunch defender of democracy, Britain united with its allies against Russia’s barbaric and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. We have imposed the harshest sanctions on Russia, which is disabling Russia’s war machine.

It’s more than doubling the number of OFSI’s staff to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep the pressure on Putin’s corrupt aides. Our message is clear. We will not allow Putin to succeed in this brutal war.

FCDO Secretary of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

When Putin invaded Ukraine, he thought we would sit still. He was wrong. Instead, Britain and our international partners stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the struggle for territorial integrity and political independence.

Today’s report reveals the scale of British sanctions that freeze more than 18 billion Russian assets to prevent Putin from financing his war machines. We will continue to tighten sanctions to put maximum economic pressure on the Russian regime until Ukraine wins.

The UK, along with our international partners, is undermining Russia’s military machinery by enforcing these sanctions. Despite the Russian regime’s gunfight attempts, GDP is projected to decline by up to 6.2% in 2022 and an additional 2.3% in 2023 compared to pre-aggression projections. 60% of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves were frozen and Russian exports plummeted. Imports of important goods from sanctioned countries fell 68%.

$18.39 billion made a significant contribution to the $30 billion in frozen Russian assets reported in June by the Russian elite, proxy and oligarchy (REPO) task force. All this is having a significant impact on the Russian military complex, which is now clearing essential semiconductors from refrigerators and putting Soviet-era equipment to the forefront.

To ensure that the most stringent financial sanctions in history against Russia do not adversely affect the UK private and voluntary sector, OFSI will work with businesses, where appropriate, to grant general and specific licenses to UK businesses to release them from positions faced by Russia. I did. increased risk.

These licenses are given on sufficient evidence and are often granted for basic needs and legal expenses. By carefully granting these licenses by OFSI under the law, it has helped UK individuals and businesses function in difficult times and has helped keep the UK as a center of financial stability.

The Russian sanctions regime will continue to play a major part of OFSI’s work as long as Putin continues his illegal war against Ukraine. The government has committed to ensuring that OFSI has full resources beyond doubling its staff.

Freeze Background Assets

An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen or any business in the UK from disposing of funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons and British nationals in UK territory and territorial waters wherever they are in the world. It also prevents the provision of funds or economic resources to or for the benefit of a designated person.

Travel prohibited

A travel ban means that under section 8B of the Immigration Act of 1971, if the individual is an excluded person, the designated person must be refused leave to enter or stay in the UK.

transport sanctions

The recently introduced powers make it a criminal offense for Russian aircraft to fly or land in the UK and give the government the power to remove from the UK aircraft registers aircraft belonging to designated Russian individuals and entities, even if the sanctioned individual is not on board. grant. Russian ships are also banned from British ports.

