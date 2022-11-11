Viaplay to present PDC Europe tour in UK and Europe from 2023





Viaplay Group and Professional Darts Corporation have agreed to a five-year contract making the Viaplay streaming service the exclusive home of the PDC Europe Tour in the UK, Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic and Baltic countries.

From February 2023, the European Tour will feature regular top-level events featuring darts superstars and represent a significant addition to Viaplay’s fast-growing sports portfolio in the UK, the world’s largest darts market.

The PDC Europe Tour offers darts fans 13 live events throughout the season. Each event runs over 3 days of 8 hours per day, providing a total of 312 hours of world-class action on Viaplay each year through 2027.

Peter Nrrelund, Viaplay Group’s Chief Sports Officer, said: “The PDC European Tour marks the continued global growth of Darts. Being home to this exciting series in the birthplace of the sport is another sign of Viaplay’s British ambitions. no see.

“The UK has Darts in mind and this deal will make our service even more attractive to local viewers. At the same time, we will be able to provide additional thrilling events for fans across Europe, who have been successfully working with PDC over the years. there is. .”

PDC CEO Matthew Porter said, “Viaplay has become a major broadcaster of PDC events in recent years and this is a natural extension of its reach.

“The European Tour, with prizes of over 2.2 million in 2023, is a very popular series among darts fans and we are excited to bring it to a new and wider audience with so many locations on Viaplay.”

Viaplay was launched in the UK on November 1st, alongside Viaplay Originals, curated third-party content and a unique service of live sports.

The sports lineup includes all European qualifiers for the UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup hosted by the national football teams of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, along with the UEFA Nations League and Friendlies until 2028.

In total, Viaplay holds the UK rights to over 1,000 UEFA international matches held across Europe.

In the UK, Viaplay also shows LaLiga, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Coppa Italia football. BKT United Rugby Championship, Rugby Football League and TOP 14 Rugby; NHL, IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Champions Hockey League and Elite Ice Hockey League; CEV Volleyball; KSW Mixed Martial Arts; EHF handball; ISU Figure Skating and Speed ​​Skating; and World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and Indoor Tours.

The Viaplay Film & Series package is 3.99 per month, and the Total package including live sports is 14.99 per month. Click here to visit the Viaplay website.

In the European market, Viaplay Group has a long-term partnership with Matchroom Sport, the owner of PDC.

Viaplay is the exclusive streaming home of the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic and Baltic countries of the World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts, World Cup of Darts, World Match Play, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Darts Grand Slam, Players Championship. Finals and World Series of Darts Finals.

The two companies are also collaborating to host the popular Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters events.

2023 PDC European TourET1 – Baltic Sea Darts Open 24-26 February, Wunderino Arena, Kiel, Germany

ET2 – European Darts OpenMarch 24-26, Ostermann Arena, Leverkusen, Germany

ET3 – International Darts OpenMarch 31-April 2, Sachsenarena, Riesa, Germany

ET4 – German Darts Grand PrixApril 8-10, Zenith, Munich, Germany

ET5 – Austrian Darts Open 21-23 April, Steiermarkhalle, Graz, Austria

ET6 – Dutch Darts Championship April 28-30, WTC Leeuwarden, Netherlands

ET7 – Belgian Darts OpenMay 5-7, Oktoberhallen, Wieze, Belgium

ET8 – Czech Darts Open 12-14 May, Kralovka Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

ET9 – European Darts Grand Prix 26-28 May, Glaspalast, Sindelfingen, Germany

ET10 – European Darts Matchplay June 30 – July 2, Arena Trier, Germany

ET11 – German Darts OpenSeptember 8-10, Sparkassen-Arena, Jena, Germany

ET12 – Hungarian Darts Trophy 22-24 September, BOK Sports Hall, Budapest, Hungary

ET13 – German Darts Championship 13-15 October, Halle 39, Hildesheim, Germany

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pdc.tv/news/2022/11/10/viaplay-show-pdc-european-tour-uk-europe-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos