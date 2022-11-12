UK economy is on the verge of recession after shrinking 0.2% in Q3





The Bank of England has warned that the UK is facing the longest recession since records began 100 years ago.

Hugh Fairclaw | Getty Images News | Getty Images

London UK economy contracted 0.2% in Q3 2022, indicating that it could be the beginning of a long recession.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the economy performed better than expected in the third quarter despite the recession. Economists expected a decline of 0.5%, according to Refinitiv.

The contraction does not yet represent a technical downturn featuring two consecutive quarters of negative growth after the 0.1% contraction in the second quarter was corrected for a 0.2% increase.

“In terms of production, the services, production and construction industries slowed in the quarter. The National Statistical Office said in a report on Friday that “the third quarter of 2022, including declines in all 13 subsectors of the manufacturing sector”.

The Bank of England (BoE) predicted the longest recession since records began last week, and expects the recession that started in the third quarter will continue through 2024 and the unemployment rate will reach 6.5% over the next two years.

The country faces a historic cost of living crisis due to pressure on real incomes from soaring energy and trade prices. The central bank recently implemented its biggest rate hike since 1989 as policymakers tried to contain double-digit inflation.

ONS said its Q3 GDP level was 0.4% lower than its pre-COVID level in Q4 2019. Meanwhile, the September figure, where UK GDP fell 0.6%, was affected by public holidays. for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

UK Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil a new fiscal policy agenda next week, which is expected to include significant tax increases and spending cuts. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned that “hard decisions” must be made to stabilize the country’s economy.

George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars, said: “Some headline inflation numbers may start to look better from now on, but we expect prices to remain elevated for a while, putting more pressure on demand.”

“As expected, if next week’s budget turns out to be ‘difficult’ for taxpayers, consumption will be further restrained and the Bank of England should start thinking about the impact of the demand shock on the economy.”

Dutch bank ING expects a cumulative 2% hit to UK GDP by mid-2023, similar to the UK recession of the 1990s.

ING developed markets economist James Smith said economic activity would contract 0.3% in the fourth quarter as consumer spending fell.

“As the winter approaches, we expect to see more pressure in manufacturing and construction, which both sectors suffered noticeably during the recessions of the 1990s and 2008,” Smith said.

“Reducing global consumer demand for products, rising inventory levels, and lower manufacturing new orders associated with higher energy costs mean lower production through early 2023. Similarly, sharp rise in mortgage interest rates and very early signs of house price declines are expected to continue until next year,” he said. It suggests that activity will weaken.”

ING expects the Bank of England rate hike path to peak at around 4%, but Smith noted that a lot depends on next week’s fiscal announcement.

“Of course, a lot of focus will be on how the Prime Minister will address the projected fiscal deficit in 2026/27. But above all, we will look at the details of how the government will make energy assistance less lenient from April. “There is the greatest opportunity to reshape the outlook for 2023.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/11/uk-on-the-brink-of-recession-after-economy-contracts-by-0point2percent-in-the-third-quarter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos