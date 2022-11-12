MAFS UK’s Amy Christophers and Johnathan Wileman respond to new romance rumors





British stars Amy Christophers and Jonathan Wileman got married at first sight.

Amy is famous for appearing in the show’s last year’s series. She married Joshua Christie before breaking up, and Jonathan appeared in her most recent series, which went their separate ways before he and Sophie Brown reunited.

In a new Instagram post posted by fellow British series star Marilyse Elena Corrigan, the two are seen together with Marilyse and Matt Murray (who appear to have confirmed their romance).

“Manchester night with the gang, thank you @moxymcr for accommodating us,” she wrote on the snap. “I can’t wait to fall asleep!”

Amy and Johnathan’s spokesperson confirmed that they were very friends, but this immediately opened up romance speculation among fans.

The two said, “Since reunion, we have become close and enjoy each other’s company like friends.”

channel 4

Matt was originally paired with Gemma Rose on the show, but he and fellow star Whitney Hughes pursued romance on the series.

Talking about the relationship this week, Whitney shared her regrets, saying OK! My feelings, that is!”

Marriage Married in the UK airs on E4 UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

