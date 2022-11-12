US bomber flight meant message to Iran amid threat to Saudi infrastructure





Iran-linked militias frequently target US and partner forces in Iraq and Syria, most recently in a skirmish in August that prompted retaliatory US airstrikes.

Iranian officials believe Saudi Arabia is aiding anti-government protesters who are fomenting unrest across the country, and that could be the motive for the threat, the top DoD official said. The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women.

It shouldn’t surprise us that there is a part of the Iranian apparatus that thinks the time is right to launch more attacks on the region, the second DoD official said. This is the playbook of this diet.

The threat to Saudi Arabia and Iraq led the US and Saudi military to raise their alert levels last week, the two officials said. Both armies shortened the response time of Patriot missile defense batteries stationed in the area and warned bases of the threat. They can also move fighter planes to new locations.

We’re tracking threat reports, we’re really concerned about that, the second DoD official said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the US and Saudi military raised alert levels due to threats against Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The United States is also concerned about Iran’s other actions in the region, including transferring drones to Russia for use against Ukrainian civilians and agreeing to supply ballistic missiles, the first official said.

The announcement of the bomber flight came just hours after Israeli airstrikes reportedly hit a convoy carrying Iranian weapons along the Iraqi-Syrian border.

This Bomber Task Force mission demonstrates our commitment to regional security and the collective capabilities of our military partners in the region, Central Command chief Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement announcing the bomber’s flight. CENTCOM has the ability to very quickly put significant combat power in the air alongside our partners. We can do the same on land and at sea to meet any challenge decisively.

During the mission, two bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., flew with aircraft from 13 partner nations, the statement said.

Later, Central Command also announced that Kurilla had had meaningful discussions with the leaders of all partner militaries in the Middle East, including the defense chiefs of Bahrain, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and others.

Iranians have demonstrated that they can walk and chew gum at the same time. They can marshal a vast domestic repressive apparatus to deal with the protests and they can continue to foment instability overseas, the second DoD official said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/11/u-s-bomber-flight-meant-as-a-message-to-iran-amid-threat-to-saudi-infrastructure-00066464 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos