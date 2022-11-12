International
UK GDP Bits Retain Current GBP Bid
Pound Sterling Talk Points UK GDP prints better than expected. BoE rate hike chances favor 75bps but could be surprisingly lower. Holds sterling of 1.15 or more.
GBP/USD Basic Background
UK GDP data this morning beat estimates on almost every indicator (see economic calendar below), but growth is still declining. On the production side, similar declines were seen in services, construction and production highlighting the fragile state of the UK economy.
GBP/USD Economic Calendar
Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar
If you look at the Bank of England (BoE) rate probabilities below, the highest rate of 4.48% for August 2023 is considered too high given the already fragile economy. Yesterday’s housing data showed a fall in prices reflecting higher mortgage rates from higher interest rates, and it will get even worse if the BoE follows the market’s pricing. I expect the current forecast to be downgraded in a timely manner. disadvantage.
BOE Interest Rate Probability
Source: Refinitiv
technical analysis
GBP/USD Daily Chart
Charts by Warren Venketas, IG
The pound showed minimal reaction to the news ahead of the market opening, which could bring further price volatility. The initial reaction appears to be positive for the pound testing its recent swing high at 1.1738 but is still limited within the developing bear flag formation (black).
Main resistance levels:
1.2001.1738. Flag Resistance
Main levels of support:
1.1500
Optimistic IG customer sentiment
Retail traders are currently 56% LONG against GBP/USD (as of this writing), according to IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS). DailyFX generally takes an opposing view of crowd psychology, but favors a short-term upward bias due to recent changes in long and short positioning.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
