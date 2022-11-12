UK GDP Bits Retain Current GBP Bid





Pound Sterling Talk Points UK GDP prints better than expected. BoE rate hike chances favor 75bps but could be surprisingly lower. Holds sterling of 1.15 or more.

Trade Smarter – Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Get timely and persuasive market commentary from the DailyFX team.

Subscribe to our newsletter

GBP/USD Basic Background

UK GDP data this morning beat estimates on almost every indicator (see economic calendar below), but growth is still declining. On the production side, similar declines were seen in services, construction and production highlighting the fragile state of the UK economy.

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Get Free GBP Prediction

get my guide

GBP/USD Economic Calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

If you look at the Bank of England (BoE) rate probabilities below, the highest rate of 4.48% for August 2023 is considered too high given the already fragile economy. Yesterday’s housing data showed a fall in prices reflecting higher mortgage rates from higher interest rates, and it will get even worse if the BoE follows the market’s pricing. I expect the current forecast to be downgraded in a timely manner. disadvantage.

BOE Interest Rate Probability

Source: Refinitiv

technical analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Charts by Warren Venketas, IG

The pound showed minimal reaction to the news ahead of the market opening, which could bring further price volatility. The initial reaction appears to be positive for the pound testing its recent swing high at 1.1738 but is still limited within the developing bear flag formation (black).

Main resistance levels:

1.2001.1738. Flag Resistance

Main levels of support:

1.1500

Introduction to technical analysis

technical analysis chart pattern

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Course start

Optimistic IG customer sentiment

Retail traders are currently 56% LONG against GBP/USD (as of this writing), according to IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS). DailyFX generally takes an opposing view of crowd psychology, but favors a short-term upward bias due to recent changes in long and short positioning.

Contact and FollowWarrenon [email protected]

elements inside elements. This is probably not what you intended! Instead, load the application JavaScript bundle inside the element.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyfx.com/news/british-pound-breaking-news-uk-gdp-beat-keeps-gbp-bid-for-now-wv-20221111.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos