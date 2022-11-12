Senate Republicans call for TikTok ban: ‘Major threat to U.S. national security’





FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr explains why TikTok is a “serious national security threat” on “Varney & Co.”

The senses. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., said Thursday they would introduce legislation to effectively ban TikTok in the United States, citing concerns about the social media app’s popularity among United States. Chinese Communist Party the ability to “subtly indoctrinate American citizens” and collect user information.

“TikTok is a major national security threat to the United States,” the senators wrote in The Washington Post. “Unless TikTok and its algorithm can be separated from Beijing, use of the app in the United States will continue to jeopardize our country’s security and pave the way for a Chinese-influenced technology landscape here. “

TikTok has grown in popularity in recent years. A Pew Research Center study released last month found that 10% of Americans use the short-form video app as a source of news, up from just 3% in 2020.

The TikTok app logo on the App Store can be seen with the TikTok logo displayed in the background in this illustration photo. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

TIKTOK PARENT BYTEDANCE SEE LOSSES ARE INVOLVED FOR GROWTH

Critics of the app cite China’s 2017 National Security Law, which states that “every organization or citizen shall support, assist and cooperate with state intelligence work in accordance with law, and maintain the secrecy of any knowledge of state intelligence work”.

“With this app, Beijing could also collect sensitive national security information from US government employees and develop profiles on millions of Americans to use for blackmail or espionage,” Sens wrote. Rubio and Gallagher.

Republican lawmakers have pilloried the Biden administration for courting TikTok influencers. with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., calling it “incredibly irresponsible” to have “teenagers do his job for him” on a Chinese-owned social media app.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping leads other Chinese leaders attending the fifth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in Beijing, China. (Wang Ye/Xinhua via AP/AP Newsroom)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has also called for a ban on TikTok, arguing that the Treasury Department and its subsidiary committee on foreign investment in the United States should take action against the app.

“I think it’s all part of a whole range of issues, that Beijing is looking to use all kinds of technology and telecom means, whether it’s cyberattacks, whether it’s harvesting data via TikTok, to pursue their malicious goals,” Carr said in an interview on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” last week.

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment on Sens’ op-ed. Rubio and Gallagher on Thursday.

