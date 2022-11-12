Coronavirus infections drop across the UK for the first time in three months | covid





Official statistics show that four UK countries have seen their first decline in COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly three months, and the number of hospitalizations continues to decline.

While the news provides new evidence that the latest wave of the virus is at its peak, health experts praised the fall booster campaign for helping prevent high levels of serious illness.

It is very encouraging that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still declining across the UK. Dr Mary Ramsay, director of public health programs at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said this is to show how effective the vaccine program is and would like to thank everyone who has been at the forefront of getting the latest immunizations so far.

However, it’s still important for anyone who hasn’t received a booster this fall to get a booster as soon as possible. Vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself, your family, and the NHS, especially as winter approaches.

As of November 1, the total number of individual households in the UK who tested positive for COVID-19 stood at 1.5 million, down 18% from 1.9 million the week before, according to the UK Statistics Office (ONS).

The current wave appears to have peaked with infections just over 2m in mid-October, slightly lower than the nearly 4m peak reached in early July, during the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variant.

A mix of Omicron strains have been trending, all of which have not yet been designated as strains of concern, but are being monitored for their potential for rapid spread.

The number of people in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus in the week through November 1 was 1.3 million, or around 1 in 40, down from 1.6 million or 1 in 35 the week before. This marked the second week in a row for England to decline.

Wales had a weekly drop for the third straight week, with 72,400 (1 in 40) infections, down from 77,500.

The latest estimate for Northern Ireland has dropped sharply from 61,200 to 39,900, or 1 in 45.

In Scotland, the number of infections has dropped from 141,400 to 107,300 (1 in 50). Scotland currently has the lowest prevalence of the virus among the four UK countries.

