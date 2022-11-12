Tesla reportedly plans to import Chinese-made electric cars into the US





Tesla was considering starting to import Chinese-made electric cars into the United States, according to a somewhat questionable report from Reuters.

Update: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now denied the Reuters report via Twitter.

Reuters today released a new report that claims Tesla is validating a plan to import electric cars made at China’s Gigafactory Shanghai into the US market.

The publication wrote:

Tesla plans to export Chinese-made electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automakers’ growing cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and the slowdown in Chinese consumer demand.

The report said Tesla is currently making sure its Chinese-made cars comply with U.S. auto regulations before moving forward with the plan.

When he first announced his intention to build cars in China, CEO Elon Musk made it clear that it would only be to meet local demand and that Tesla would not export vehicles from China. That changed after Gigafactory Shanghai quickly became Tesla’s most productive factory and the largest electric vehicle factory in the world.

It became Tesla’s main export hub, exporting vehicles mainly to Europe, Asia and Australia.

Therefore, it would make sense for Tesla to continue expanding its exports to other markets. However, we have doubts about the credibility of the report.

Electreks takes

This report makes no sense to me. After years of producing cars in China, why would Tesla now decide to import them to the United States just when the government has put in place a big incentive for buyers to have cars built in North America?

That would be the weirdest strategy.

But whatever the logic, I quickly lost faith in Reuters Tesla reporting.

While the publication is one of the most respected media companies in the world, I was disappointed with their Tesla coverage.

Just last week, we reported on their misleading report which indicated that Tesla was aiming for volume production of the Cybertruck in late 2023.

The same reporter is behind this new report, and they don’t have a great track record of original reporting based on anonymous sources, like this new report.

In addition to the new federal tax credit, making it a questionable move, Tesla’s strategy has been to limit transit time and localize production with a new Gigafactory in Europe and one in the United States.

I think Tesla will look to satisfy near-term North American demand with ramp-ups in Gigafactory Texas and Fremont Factory. Tesla even sent engineers from Gigafactory Shanghai to help ramp up production in the United States.

Considering all these points, I categorize this report as highly unlikely but not impossible.

Update: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now denied the Reuters report via Twitter.

