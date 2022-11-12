Reform UK, founded by Nigel Farage, achieves highest turnout





NIGEL Farage warned of a rebellion against the Globalist Conservative Party as his rebranded Brexit Party recorded the highest turnout.

Former Ukip leader Farage, now a regular presenter for GB News, founded Reform UK after the 2019 elections.

The former MEP will step down as leader in 2021 and the party will pass to real estate developer Richard Tice (below).

However, Farage has played a key role in continuing to promote party messages, especially about small boat crossings, through his media roles, and even recently appeared on the BBC to accuse immigrants of NHS waiting times.

READ MORE: UK Scottish Reform Calls for Glasgow Candidate sack in Twitter Interaction

According to a new People Polling poll conducted on 9 November, Reform UK is at an all-time high of 8%, just one point behind the Greens.

With an estimate that the reform won 1 in 8 Conservative voters in 2019, this could put pressure on the Conservatives, which are already struggling in the polls.

That’s what’s happening, Farage wrote after sharing the study. The next uprising began. It aims to replace the globalist Liar Conservative Party.

In the Scottish subsample for the survey, only 4% of Scots said they would vote for UK reform in the next general election.

READ MORE: Fury invites immigrants to ‘victim’ as BBC invites Nigel Farage to World at One

Reform Britain has had little success over the past few years after focusing on issues like opposing Covid lockdowns and restrictions in regional and Scottish elections.

They managed about 0.2% of the total local roll vote, far less than other neighboring parties such as the Scottish Family Party or George Galloway’s All for Unity.

Now the party has turned its focus on blaming immigrants for Britain’s failure, attacking net-zero policies and opposing climate protesters.

Britain’s reformed Britain is jumping into the matter to seek support from the Ministry’s failures while the Interior Minister is stepping up investigations into refugees and asylum seekers as the Conservatives call record-breaking small boat crossings.

A poster for a recent campaign in Reform England shows a small boat crossing the strait and reads: There is another new Conservative Prime Minister, another Conservative Interior Minister, but the boats keep coming.

Elsewhere, the new UK-wide referendum polls show Labor at 42%, Conservatives at 21%, Liberal Democrats and Greens at 9% and SNP at 5%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/23118262.nigel-farage-founded-reform-uk-reaches-polling-high/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos