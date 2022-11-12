Three days after the midterm elections in the United States, where do the House and Senate races stand? | 2022 US Midterm Elections





Democratic hopes buoyed as count continues in Arizona and Nevada Senate races; Republicans are closing in on a majority in the House.

Three days after polls closed in the U.S. midterm elections, neither Democrats nor Republicans had won enough victories to claim control of the House of Representatives or the Senate.

Counting was expected to continue nationwide on Friday, with Republicans closing in on the 218 seats needed to achieve what should be a far-shorter-than-expected majority in the House. By Thursday night, they had won 211 seats to Democrats’ 192 in the 435-seat chamber.

The Senate race remained far less certain, with the count continuing in key races in Arizona and Nevada. Certain trends in the count have bolstered Democrats’ hopes of winning both races and thus achieving a 50-seat majority in the 100-seat chamber, where the vice president in this case, Democrat Kamala Harris, is cutting ties.

Winning just one of the races in Arizona and Nevada would mean Senate control would be decided by a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia.

Here is where things stand now:

Arizona Senate: Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly appeared to widen his lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters on Thursday to a margin of about 5.6 percentage points, but the results of hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots that did not not yet been counted could quickly reduce the difference. Nevada: Republican nominee Adam Laxalts’ lead fell to less than 10,000 votes over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto on Thursday, with about tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted. Many of them include absentee ballots, a segment of voting in which Cortez Masto performed well. Georgia: With no Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker reaching the 50% threshold needed to win outright in Georgia, the race will be decided in a runoff Dec. 6. This new election could also decide Senate control, depending on the results in Arizona and Nevada. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to supporters at election night in Tucson, Arizona [Alberto Mariani/The Associated Press]

House Republicans are just seven wins away from claiming control of the House, with outstanding results in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Oregon and Washington. California and Arizona: Analysts say Democrats still have the narrowest path to take control, a scenario that would require a near-clean sweep of the most competitive remaining races concentrated in California, where 16 races remain uncalled, and Arizona , where three races are exceptional . Colorado: Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has widened her lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. Some viewed the surprisingly close race as a referendum on the eligibility of the more right-wing members of the Republican parties.

Arizona state and local: The gubernatorial race remains too close to call. Democrat Katie Hobbs, who defended the results of the 2020 presidential vote as the state’s top election official, held a lead of just 1.4 percentage points Thursday night over Republican candidate Kari Lake, a supporter of the allegations. unsubstantiated claims of Trump voter fraud. Oregon: Democrat Tina Kotek defeated Republican candidate Christine Drazan, ending speculation that the staunchly liberal state could elect its first Republican governor since 1987. Nevada: The closely watched race between Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak and the Republican Joe Lombardo stayed too close to be called. Nevada also passed a sweeping Equal Rights Amendment to its state constitution, widely seen as the most comprehensive measure to enshrine protections for marginalized residents in any state. Proponents say the most tangible results will be higher age protections for older workers laid off during the pandemic and protections for transgender people.

