Samsung’s first US Black Friday deals include discounted foldables, Galaxy S models and Tab S8 slates





Singles Day isn’t (yet) a traditional shopping holiday in the US, so you can call in those early Black Friday deals if you want. Anyway, here are some special offers from Samsung US (note: the offers are only available from the links below and will not appear if you simply visit samsung.com).

Well, start with the foldables. Right now in the US you can’t get anything like the Galaxy Z Fold4 from any of Samsung’s competitors, it’s the only fish in that particular sea. It’s not cheap, but the $350 direct discount and up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit help make the price easier to swallow.

Samsung has changed the offer this time around so those who don’t have an old device to send in are less of a disadvantage – they’ll get a bigger discount of $450.

Then there’s its little brother, the Galaxy Z Flip4. For this one, Samsung is slashing $150 off the price and giving you up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credit. If you’ve never seen it before, upgraded here means you can send in more than one device (including tablets and smartwatches) and the company will even accept phones with a cracked screen. Also take a look at the Bespoke Edition, it lets you customize the exterior of the Flip to your liking.

The Z Flip4 also has a no-trade deal, with the discount being up to $200 in this case.

If you’re still not sold on foldables, there’s always the S-series. The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra are all available with a combination of discount and enhanced trade-in credit, but with different amounts. The Ultra, being the priciest of the bunch, also gets the most help of $225 off and up to $700 credit.

But before saying yes to any of the S22s, check out the Galaxy S21 FE. The price is reduced by $100 directly and you can get up to $350 in credit. It’s 2021 hardware, but it’s an affordable way to get a flagship-class device (and will get 4 OS updates, like the S22 models).

If you’re ready for phones or biding your time until the S23 series arrives, how about a tablet? Samsung is discounting select Galaxy Tab S8 models by $300 (no trade-in credit for those, though).

Finally, a gift for people who buy a Galaxy Buds2 Pro, a free wireless charger. This can be used to charge the headphones carrying case and will also charge compatible phones, of course (all Galaxy S and Z models above are supported).

